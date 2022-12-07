Why we arrested D’Banj – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) confirmed on Wednesday the arrest and detention of Mr. Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, otherwise known by his stage name D’Banj, over the investigation of fraud associated with the N-Power Programme.

Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, Spokesperson, ICPC confirmed the arrest of D’Banj in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

She confirmed in the statement that the singer was arrested in relation to fraudulent activities associated with the N-Power scheme of President Muhammadu Buhari on 8th June, 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and empowerment, and help increase social development.

ICPC said in line with its mandate, it has received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal Government.

It added that many N-Power beneficiaries had complained over the non-receipt of the monthly funds in spite of payment by the Government.

According to the anti-graft agency, while about 10 people have been invited by it over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud honoured the invitation and were granted administrative bail after their detention.

But D’banj refused to appear before the team of investigators despite several invitations extended to him.

But it added that the singer eventually turned in himself and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, 6th December, 2022.

ICPC said the musician is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners.

“The investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled.

“This press release has become necessary to set the record straight in view of the reports awash in the media. The investigation is ongoing and the Commission prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial,” ICPC said in the statement.