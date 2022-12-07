Atiku Campaign Council raises alarm over plans to buy off PVCs in Rivers

Atiku Campaign Council raises alarm over plans to buy off PVCs in Rivers

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 8:03 am


By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has raised the alarm over alleged plans by top politicians to buy up the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) of eligible voters in the State.

It said the action was targeted at ensuring that the people of the State do not cast their votes for the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar/Okowa, come 2023.

The spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council in Rivers State, Dr Lenoonu Nwibubasa, disclosed this in a signed press statement on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the State capital.
Nwibubasa said: “We are here to inform Rivers people about a sinister plot, already hacked by top politicians in Rivers State, to buy up the permanent voter’s cards of our citizens to deny them the opportunity to vote.

“This is ongoing in every local government; top politicians in every local government have been briefed to ensure that they buy up voter’s cards from members of the public.

“We, therefore, want to bring this information to dear citizens of our State that under no condition, including threat and financial inducement, should you relegate your fundamental right of casting your votes in the upcoming election by selling out your permanent voter’s cards to any individual.”

