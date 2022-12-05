Why I shook my voluptuous backside for Ooni – Nkechi Blessing

By Nehru Odeh.

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is a handful. And she usually matches her words with actions, albeit via the negative route.

And lately, NKS as she is fondly called has been trending for the wrong reasons, engendering one controversy or the other, bringing one lascivious behaviour or the other out of her repertoire of scandals. And she is not done yet.

If NKS, who has turned out to be a lump in the Ooni’s throat, is not making one controversial statement or the other she is acting in a way that leaves much to be desired. But many too believe she is taking the right steps not to doom but to glory, and so should be left alone.

Right steps to glory? Yet she unleashes her demons on the sensibilities of Nigerians daily. If she is not boasting about her ability to buy a man with the little money she has and put him in her house, she is making public her desire to be the Ooni’s seventh wife, applying for it, while seeing herself as already married to the first class Yoruba traditional ruler as she named herself Ibukunoluwa.

Ibukunoluwa? Yes, she believes she is blessed with the right statistics to comfort the traditional ruler, what with her impressive chest and amazing backside.

And she matched her desire with action when she recently visited the Ooni in his palace in Ile-Ife dressed in an all-white attire, which symbolizes royalty.

She was lambasted and trolled on social media. Still, she is unmindful, bent on achieving her desire to become Ooni’s seventh wife.

Now NKS is at it again. She is trending again for another wrong reason. In a video that is circulating online, Nkechi can be seen twerking in the presence of the Ooni. Her dance steps stand out as she is seen shaking her voluptuous backside for the traditional ruler.

While many are trolling her for what they believe is scandalous and for making her excesses and desire to be the Ooni’s seventh wife too far, others are rallying around her.

However, NKS herself has come out to defend herself, revealing how she collected N250 for dancing in such a salacious manner.

She has taken to Instagram to give the reason she twerked in the presence of the Ooni in a dance competition. Even though she was supposed to be one of the judges at the Queen Moremi Pageantry.

According to her, she twerked because when she realized her competitor, @fagboyobamidele was already defeating her in the dance competition, she had to “improvise,” so she could win the prize money at stake. At the end of the day, she came second and won N250.