Why I shook my voluptuous backside for Ooni – Nkechi Blessing
Monday, December 5, 2022 10:22 am
By Nehru Odeh.
Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is a handful. And she usually matches her words with actions, albeit via the negative route.
And lately, NKS as she is fondly called has been trending for the wrong reasons, engendering one controversy or the other, bringing one lascivious behaviour or the other out of her repertoire of scandals. And she is not done yet.
If NKS, who has turned out to be a lump in the Ooni’s throat, is not making one controversial statement or the other she is acting in a way that leaves much to be desired. But many too believe she is taking the right steps not to doom but to glory, and so should be left alone.
Right steps to glory? Yet she unleashes her demons on the sensibilities of Nigerians daily. If she is not boasting about her ability to buy a man with the little money she has and put him in her house, she is making public her desire to be the Ooni’s seventh wife, applying for it, while seeing herself as already married to the first class Yoruba traditional ruler as she named herself Ibukunoluwa.
Ibukunoluwa? Yes, she believes she is blessed with the right statistics to comfort the traditional ruler, what with her impressive chest and amazing backside.
And she matched her desire with action when she recently visited the Ooni in his palace in Ile-Ife dressed in an all-white attire, which symbolizes royalty.
She was lambasted and trolled on social media. Still, she is unmindful, bent on achieving her desire to become Ooni’s seventh wife.
Now NKS is at it again. She is trending again for another wrong reason. In a video that is circulating online, Nkechi can be seen twerking in the presence of the Ooni. Her dance steps stand out as she is seen shaking her voluptuous backside for the traditional ruler.
While many are trolling her for what they believe is scandalous and for making her excesses and desire to be the Ooni’s seventh wife too far, others are rallying around her.
However, NKS herself has come out to defend herself, revealing how she collected N250 for dancing in such a salacious manner.
She has taken to Instagram to give the reason she twerked in the presence of the Ooni in a dance competition. Even though she was supposed to be one of the judges at the Queen Moremi Pageantry.
According to her, she twerked because when she realized her competitor, @fagboyobamidele was already defeating her in the dance competition, she had to “improvise,” so she could win the prize money at stake. At the end of the day, she came second and won N250.
“About yesterday’s judge’s dance competition as my Oga @fagboyobamidele don Dey win me I say make I improvise but las las I came second and walked away with 250k courtesy the king @ooniadimulaife May You live long sir. God bless you abundantly for putting smiles on d faces of millions” she wrote on Instagram.
Still, Netizens are not satisfied with her explanation as they keep trolling her, while a few rallies to her support. They believe her twerking for the Ooni are part of her antics to seduce the Ooni to make her his seventh wife.
However, while responding to comments, she acknowledged that of one of her supporters, quoting her, saying; “Person shake yansh collect 250k, you wey borrow data dey troll, some people Mumu eh”
Meanwhile, NSK’s former boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan with whom she has been in a war of words lately, has lambasted her for twerking for the Ooni, stopping short of calling her a mad woman.
Falegan took to his Instagram page to pen a Yoruba adage about the pain of having an insane relative.
“Mad person is good to watch, but nobody wants them as a child. “Were dun wo kose bi lomo , Oma sheee oooooo,” he wrote.
