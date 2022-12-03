Pan Atlantic University, Lagos honours Prince Shyllon with doctorate degree

Pan Atlantic University, Lagos honours Prince Shyllon with doctorate degree

Saturday, December 3, 2022 9:43 pm


Dr Yemisi Shyllon(middle)while being conferred with an honourary doctorate at the 19th convocation ceremony of Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, earlier today

The Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, today, honoured Prince Yemisi Shyllon with a doctorate at its 19th convocation ceremony held at the Lagos Business School Campus in Lagos earlier today.

The friends and family of the honouree were present including his wife, Chief Mrs Olufunmilayo Shyllon. Also present were Rev. Dr Anthony Odoh, Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University; Mr H Odein Ajumogobia, Pro-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University; Professor Enase Okonedo, Vice Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic and others.

A total of 323 students also graduated from both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the school. Photo Credit: Pan Atlantic University.

 

Rev. Dr Anthony Odoh, Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University and Dr Yemisi Shyllon at the 19th convocation ceremony

Dr Yemisi Shyllon addressing the graduating students at the 19th Convocation ceremony of Pan Atlantic University in Lagos, earlier today

Dr Yemisi Shyllon speaking at the 19th Convocation ceremony of Pan Atlantic University in Lagos, earlier today

Mr H Odein Ajumogobia SAN, Pro-Chancellor Pan Atlantic University, Dr Yemisi Shyllon and Professor Enase Okonedo, Vice Chancellor, Pan Atlantic University

Cross section of guests and graduating students at the 19th Convocation ceremony of Pan Atlantic University held in Lagos

