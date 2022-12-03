Pan Atlantic University, Lagos honours Prince Shyllon with doctorate degree

The Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, today, honoured Prince Yemisi Shyllon with a doctorate at its 19th convocation ceremony held at the Lagos Business School Campus in Lagos earlier today.

The friends and family of the honouree were present including his wife, Chief Mrs Olufunmilayo Shyllon. Also present were Rev. Dr Anthony Odoh, Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University; Mr H Odein Ajumogobia, Pro-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University; Professor Enase Okonedo, Vice Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic and others.

A total of 323 students also graduated from both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the school. Photo Credit: Pan Atlantic University.