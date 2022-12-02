Kogi: Gunmen abduct commuters in 18-seater bus

As the festive season approaches, gunmen, on Monday, abducted an unspecified number of passengers in an 18-seater bus at Ochadamu along Anyigba-Itobe road in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Report from the areas stated that the hoodlums in their numbers flagged down the bus at gunpoint and whisked the passengers to the bush.

The bus was said to be heading for Abuja from the eastern region of the country.

Security operatives, including the vigilantes in the areas were said to be making frantic efforts to rescue the kidnapped victims since the incident happened.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), the state security adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello, said the state government was on top of it.

He stated that the state government had put enough measures in place to stem the tide of criminal activities in the area.

He said since the hoodlums were coming back to operate on the road again, the government would rejig its measures, adding that the hoodlums would be neutralised shortly.

“We have fought them; we will fight them; and we will continue to fight them until they are neutralised in that axis of the state. Security agents have been alerted and they will do the needful,” he said.