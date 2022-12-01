Ekiti Assembly Leadership Imbrogrilo and the Attack on Our Elders/Icons 

By Emmanuel Ogunremi

The ongoing imbrogrilo in the leadership of EKHA, recent Press Release by our leading lights/legal icons ( Aare Afe Babalola SAN, Asiwaju Wole Olanipekun SAN, Mr Dele Adesina SAN, Mr Olu Daramola SAN, Chief Femi Falana SAN, Mr Dayo Akinlaja SAN and Mr Gboyega Oyewole SAN ) on its illegality/implications, and the response of one Mr Odun Igbalajobi on behalf of a so called Ekiti Development Agenda group refer:

Ekiti kete, mind of a loving heart they say is the fountain of knowledge. Some people drink from the fountain of knowledge while others just gargle. There are three classes of men in life they say: lovers of wisdom , lovers of honour , and lovers of gain .

Ekiti State is known as Fountain of Knowledge and Land of Honour . A typical Ekiti man/woman loves the name of honour, more than he/she fears death. This is one of the reasons they say Ekiti people are stubborn.

It is no more news that there is leadership crisis in EKHA with emergence of two Speakers ( Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan and Rt. Hon. Bunmi Adelugba ) within a week and both laying claim to the position. As the saying goes in Yoruba parlance Agba ki wa loja ki ori omo titun wo ( Elders are always there to salvage situations), as Major Stakeholders in Ekiti State and considering the implications of this crisis on the image of Ekiti State from legal point of view, our seven legal icons jointly came out with a press release on November 21, 2022 . In their press release, they highlighted the legality of the recent activities of EKHA, they suspected external influence(s) on the activities of EKHA but they did not mention any name and they advised as follows:

● that the Speaker freely elected by members of EKHA on November 15, 2022 in person of Rt Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan should be allowed to function as the Speaker of EKHA and Hon Bunmi Adelugba should not parade herself as Speaker of EKHA

● that all other principals of EKHA (Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip etc) should remain

● that external influence(s) on the activities of EKHA should be discouraged henceforth.

After reading thier press release, one Mr Odun Igbalajobi (whose his Ekiti origin could not be verified) acting on behalf of a group so called Ekiti Development Agenda (though the group contribution to the development of Ekiti State could not be highlighted or seen) responded to them where he attacked the personalities of our Elders/Icons and termed their intervention as Hate Driven Agenda against Fayemi. He mentioned the name of fmr Gov. Kayode Fayemi (the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State) as the person they were referring to in their press release. The tone of his response depict him as a media surrogate of fmr. Gov. Kayode Fayemi. He even went further to use the official logo of EKSG in his response which is a criminal act as findings have shown that there is no authority in EKSG bearing such name at present. EKSG have also issued a release thereafter against an unauthorised usage of Ekiti State logo.

Ekiti kete, in Yorubaland, the voice of our Elders they say is the voice of God. When an individual/group chose to malign our Elders then such individual/group deserve appropriate response.

To Mr Odun Igbalajobi and his group, you said that in 2014/2015 during the fmr. Gov. Fayose, Hon. Olugbemi and Hon. Omirin saga that our Legal Icons did not make a Press Release. But be reminded that in life, there are different approaches to different issues. In 2014/2015 the issue was between the Executive led by fmr. Gov. Fayose and multi-party EKHA led by Rt. Hon. Omirin aftermath of which came the emergence of Rt. Hon. Olugbemi. It is pertinent to let you know that this issue became subjudice immediately and as a result it is against legal ethic for any legal practitioner to comment on it. As a father to all and as a way for out of court settlement, it is on record that Aare Afe Babalola SAN called for Peace Parley among Fayose, Olugbemi led group and Omirin led group on Thursday April 30, 2015 . The Omirin led group boycotted the meeting with reason best known to them despite the assurance given to them by Aare Afe Babalola SAN. The meeting also was attended by Chief Deji Fasuan (Chairman Committee for the creation of Ekiti State), Late Chief Ayo Ogunlade (fmr. Minister of National Planning), Dr Kunle Olajide (fmr. Secretary Yoruba Council of Elders), Mr Joshua Ibine (then CP Ekiti State), Mr Duke Fubara (then Director DSS Ekiti) etc. Part of the resolution at the Peace Parley was that then Gov. Fayose and Hon Olugbemi agreed to shift ground on the leadership crisis in EKHA and all other contentious issues if the Hon. Omirin led group could attend the next peace meeting which they never attended or held before the expiration of the then EKHA tenure. This was widely reported in major newspapers on Friday May 1, 2015 and no sane individual/group can claim ignorance of this.

On Aare Afe Babalola SAN ; a Nanogenarian; a pride of Ekiti. Apart from being among the people that fought for the creation of Ekiti State, he was a major financial of the group for the creation of Ekiti State ( of which the like of Gov. Kayode Fayemi is a beneficiary today ). Despite this, Aare Afe Babalola has multi-billion naira investments in Ekiti State; he has thousands of Ekiti indigenes on his payroll; he is the highest tax payer to EKSG and as a result he is a major stakeholder in Ekiti State. He has every right to feel concerned on the happenings in Ekiti State.

One can not imagine that any sane Ekiti person/group will there raise his/her voice against Aare Afe Babalola SAN. In his epistle, Mr Igbalajobi said that Aare Babalola SAN has been against Dr Kayode Fayemi because of his (Aare Afe Babalola) love for Engr. Segun Oni. He said Baba Afe deliberately fixed the 2022 Convocation ceremony of ABUAD to clash with the inauguration of Gov. Oyebanji and used the occasion to honour Engr. Segun Oni in order to spite Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Ekiti kete, it either Mr Igbalajobi and his group do not understand or fail to understand the running of a University system. In University system, the position of a Chancellor is ceremonial. The Chancellor is the honorary Head of the University and represents the University from time to time in a ceremonial and ambassadorial capacity. Meanwhile the position of a Pro-Chancellor is the Chairman of Council. The Council is charged with the responsibility for control and superintendence over the policy, finances and property of the University. The Council also lays broad guidelines for the management of the affairs of the University. The Pro-Chancellor is the practical chairman of the University. In this role, a Pro-Chancellor fulfils a number of functions, such as presiding over conferment of degrees (honourary inclusive), regulatory oversight of the University, and facilitating partnerships or relationships in other settings. The actual Chief Executive of a University is the Vice-Chancellor.

Aare Afe Babalola SAN is the Founder and Chancellor of ABUAD but he is not the Pro-Chancellor. Prof. Tunde Adeniran is currently the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of ABUAD. Also it worthy of mention that in the composition of ABUAD Council, a permanent slot is given to EKSG for a representative which is at the perogative of whoever is the Ekiti State Governor at that material time to appoint (kudos to Aare Afe Babalola SAN for this gesture). For the record, ABUAD held her 10th Convocation ceremony between October 18 and 21, 2022 while the inauguration of Gov. Biodun Oyebanji was held on Sunday October 16, 2022 . So where is the clash of dates here as alleged by Igbalajobi and his group? This shows their level of understanding and that of their sponsors.

As at today, ABUAD has honoured personalities like Ooni of Ife, Obi of Onitsha, Sultan of Sokoto, Shehu of Bornu, Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Mike Ozekhome, Engr Segun Oni etc. Does that mean these personalities are also anti Fayemi or were honoured by ABUAD to spite Fayemi? Aare Babalola SAN is a father figure to many Ekiti sons/daughters and whoever comes to him he embraces. If by not having chance to attend the inauguration of Gov. Oyebanji means that Aare Babalola SAN is against Fayemi, then what will Igbalajobi and group say about President Buhari who is the father/leader of APC and did not attend the inauguration or send government representative? It is a pity for the likes of Igbalajobi and group.

The comment of Igbalajobi and group if true on the Ekiti Cargo Airport about involvement of Aare Babalola SAN, indicated that Fayemi did not apply wisdom. No wonder the airport was commissioned uncompleted which is not one of the virtues Ekiti is known for ( Ekiti ki i je ewo; Ekiti is not known for incompleteness ). Today the airport can not be said to be in operation or functional. What a legacy by Fayemi!

On Asiwaju Wole Olanipekun SAN ; a Septugenarian; a pride of Ekiti. Let me take you to memory lane: when Osun and Oyo State were having issue on ownership of LAUTECH , Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN was called upon to the rescue; when Peter Obi, Rasheed Ladoja, Joshua Dariye were illegally impeached, Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN was called to the rescue. I can go on and on.

As pride of Ekiti, Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN is the first Ekiti to become NBA President, and the first Ekiti to become Chairman Body of Benchers.

Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN is one Ekiti man who has donated generously to the development of Ekiti State. Here is a man who single handedly built, equipped and donated hospital to EKSG not the unequipped ones commisioned by Fayemi. At a point in time, the ambulance bought by Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN for the utility ward he built and donated to the Ekiti State Specialist Hospital Ikere was the only serviceable and functional ambulance in Ekiti State , and it was the ambulance readily deployed to Sokoto some years back to go and bring back the corpses of some Ekiti State doctors who died in an unfortunate accident when they went for a conference in Sokoto State. He is currently and solely building a state of the art State High Court for Ekiti State (project that supposed to be EKSG project) . Asiwaju Wole Olanipekun SAN has multi-billion naira investments in Ekiti; he has hundreds of Ekiti on his payroll and as a result a major stakeholder in Ekiti.

Igbalajobi and his group said that Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN was not happy with Fayemi because he replaced Dayo Akinlaja SAN as Attorney-General in his first term. It is on record that when Fayemi was having electoral issue in 2007, he ran to the chamber of Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN for rescue. Fayemi’s brief to the tribunal was prepared by Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN who was later joined/supported by the trio of then Bar Dayo Akinlaja (now Mr Dayo Akinlaja SAN), Bar Femi Falana (now Chief Femi Falana SAN), and Mr Dele Adesina SAN. It was this prepared brief that Fayemi legal team took to tribunal that paved way for his emergence as Ekiti State Governor in 2010.

If Fayemi will not be or choose to be an ingrate, he should always remember/appreciate the efforts of Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN for him (Fayemi) to come to power. May the soul of Adunni Olayinka (late Deputy Governor of Ekiti State) continue to rest in peace. Late Adunni Olayinka, Bisi Fayemi, Kayode Fayemi himself were regular/daily callers at Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN chamber while his tribunal brief was being prepared/fine tuned by Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN led team of then Bar. Dayo Akinlaja, Bar. Femi Falana and Mr. Dele Adesina SAN. The team later changed their base to a suite at Eko Hotel. It was at this point that Fayemi took note of Dayo Akinlaja cleverness and requested that he will be his Attorney-General if he eventually become Ekiti State Governor not that Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN recommended him. After the victory at the court, Fayemi chose Akinlaja as his Attorney-General. Dayo Akinlaja SAN left the EKSG State Council when Fayemi dissolved the council not that he was sacked. So what would have warranted Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN taking offence in that? Igbalajobi and group should look for another excuse if there is any.

Igbalajobi said Fayemi appointed Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN as the Chancellor of BOUESTI. Yes it is true. Fayemi upgraded the then COE Ikere to University not out of his volition or willingness but because Ikere community made a pledge/commitment of #500 million naira to the development of the institution if upgraded which is unprecedented in Ekiti and environs. This pledge/commitment was made by the Prescribed Authority and Paramount Ruler of Ikere kingdom HRM Alayeluwa Oba Samuel Adejimi Adu-Alagbado, Agirilala ll, the Ogoga of Ikere kingdom on behalf of Ikere sons and daughters.

Before this upgrade and appointment of Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN as Chancellor of BOUESTI, it is worthy of note that, Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN have been made Pro-Chancellor of University of Ibadan (Nigeria Premier University) by FG and that of Ajayi Crowther University Oyo by Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) where he served both institutions pro bono ( without collecting a dine) and made valuable contributions to the institutions. Amazed by this development and knowing fully well that Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN is the Asiwaju of Ikere, Fayemi pleaded with and begged Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN to be made the Chancellor of BOUESTI to enhance more commitment from Ikere community. In accepting this position, Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN stated plainly that he will not collect a dine as either allowance or stipend and made a pledge to build the Senate Building of BOUESTI before the expiration of his tenure as Chancellor . As earlier said, the position of Chancellor is ceremonial.

The design of BOUESTI Senate building was ready and all was set to begin construction when attention of Ikere Stakeholders was pointed to the dilapidated state of Ekiti State High Court Building in Ikere. Kabiyesi Ogoga have been the one renovating the State High Court Building with his personal money before Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN came to the rescue. As a result, Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN decided to delay the construction of BOUESTI Senate building in order to first construct a new morden and befitting State High Court Building in Ikere. This supposed to be EKSG project and all these happened during Fayemi administration. The new State High Court Building being solely built by Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN is scheduled to be commissioned by first quarter of year 2023 and the construction of BOUESTI Senate building will start thereafter.

Still on BOUESTI , Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN has so far traveled to NUC and JAMB offices in Abuja using his personal resources to facilitate reasonable admission quota for the institution and he has so far succeeded at extracting over 4000 slots for BOUESTI in two consecutive sessions and he is also pursuing the increase in the quota for this session.

So far so good, Ikere community have contributed over #100 million naira to the BOUESTI aside the personal contribution of Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN. Kudos to Kabiyesi Ogoga and Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN for their unrelenting efforts. If I may ask Igbalajobi and group, what have been the contribution of Fayemi to BOUESTI after the upgrade or how much did/have Isan Ekiti community contributed to the development of the Ekiti State Polytechnic in Isan Ekiti which Fayemi used EKSG money to build?

On the autonomy given to Odo-Oja quarter in Ikere. There are agitations and there are agitations but the purely agitation attitude is not good enough for a detailed consideration of a subject. Whatever is done lovingly, with righteous purity and with peace of mind, is a good action. Everything which is done with the stain of desire and with agitation filling the mind is classified as a bad action.

To know how to distinguish the agitation arising from covetousness, from the agitation arising from principles, to fight the one and aid the other, in this lies the genius and the power of great revolutionary leaders. The genius of a good leader they say is to leave behind him a situation which common sense, without the grace of genius, can deal with successfully.

Ekiti kete, It is a pity that an assumed highly literate person like Fayemi could be vindictive to Ikere. Wretched they say are those who are vindictive and spiteful. Human beings lose their sense in their vindictiveness. There’s a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up destitute and alone.

The major challenger of Fayemi in 2018 election was Prof. Olusola Eleka who is from Ikere. It is natural for Kabiyesi Ogoga to support his son the way Kabiyesi Onisan supported Fayemi. The four years of Fayemi as Governor of Ekiti State in his second term (2018-2022) was more like a vindictive era for Kabiyesi Ogoga and Ikere maybe for supporting their son against him which they termed as Ikere Agenda . Some of the vindictive acts of Fayemi to Kabiyesi and Ikere are:

● given autonomy to Odo-Oja quarter in Ikere and appointed Olukere of Odo-Oja as a Grade C Oba. This was challenged in Court and got nullified by the judgement of the Federal Court of Appeal sitting at Ado Ekiti on Tuesday June 28, 2022 . EKSG under the leadership of Fayemi went to challenge the judgement at Supreme Court but there was no stay of execution of the Appeal Court orders and despite this, his appointed Olukere of Odo-Oja keep parading himself as an Oba unchallenged thereby disobeying Court orders. A court contempt was filed against them at Supreme Court and they were all fully served but his appointed Olukere of Odo-Oja still went ahead to perform coronation ceremony as an Oba in October 2022 and in the process broken into Ikere City Hall which was under lock. All these are well documented. Anyway Gov. Oyebanji has withdrawn the appeal of EKSG at the Supreme Court against the ruling of the Appeal Court. The contempt case is ripe for hearing.

● under EKSG led Fayemi administration, Kabiyesi Ogoga was portrayed as an impostor in an official brochure made by Ekiti State Ministry of Local Government Affairs (2018-2022) at a State function for Valedictory Session of Gov Fayemi in October 2022.

● under EKSG led Fayemi administration, Ikere Traditional Chiefs were denied salary for more than seven months with reason best known to them. But the Chiefs remain unperturbed.

With all these and more done to Ikere, Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN still accorded Fayemi the needed respect as the Governor of Ekiti State even when Ikere people wanted to go haywire against Fayemi. Hope Igbalajobi and group will now have a rethink on their assault against Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN.

During COVID-19, the whole World knew the contribution of Aare Afe Babalola SAN and Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN to EKSG under Gov Fayemi. Aare Afe Babalola gave a cash donation of over #50m to EKSG for COVID-19 relief. He gave the highest donation to EKSG followed by Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN. Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN single handedly donated a Ventilator worth over #14 millions niara to EKSG. The ventilator of #14m was followed up by cash donation of #10m , apart from 25 bags of rice – all to EKSG for COVID-19! About #2m was paid for transport , installment and other logistics of the ventilator. As for the ventilator donated by Asiwaju Olanipekun SAN, Gov Fayemi didn’t tell him till he left office where it was installed, and one would have naturally expected its installation at the State Specialist Hospital in Ikere. To Igbalajobi and group, that was part of Hate Driven Agenda to Fayemi.

On Chief Femi Falana SAN ; one of the Ekiti prides; he was former President of West African Bar Association. It is true that Chief Femi Falana SAN contested for Ekiti governorship in 2003 under NCP and lost but that did not stop Chief Femi Falana SAN in assisting Ekiti State in his capacity. Fayemi did not contest for governorship until 2007 which was four years after, so how did that made him the assumed enemy of Chief Femi Falana SAN. It is a pity that people like Igbalajobi and group could reason this way with backing of their sponsors.

Mr Dele Adesina SAN, Mr Olu Daramola SAN, Mr Dayo Akinlaja SAN and Mr Gboyega Oyewole SAN are all eminents Ekiti sons who have contributed emensely to the development of Ekiti State in their individual capacities. No sane Ekiti person can rubbish them.

Ekiti kete, concerning the current issue/crisis in EKHA, our Elders have spoken, let those who have ears listen.Oro agba bi o ba se lowuro, ase lojo ale . As for Igbalajobi group and their sponsors, this is to wish them well in their adventures against our Elders/Icons.