Fake photo alert: Tinubu in Abuja, not in the United States

APC Presidential Campaign Council has reacted to a viral photograph showing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and United State President, Joe Biden in talks at the White House. The Council said this is the latest in the series of misinformation being dished out by the political opposition.

According to Bayo Onanuga

Director, Media & Publicity: “We cannot just fathom the purpose of the mischief and the falsehood, which emanated from the rabid followers of Peter Obi.”

The apparently photo-shopped image, as Onanuga stated further, surfaced Tuesday night, on the heels of news that Asiwaju Tinubu would embark on a foreign trip this weekend.

“Although America was listed among his destinations, according to an unofficial report that was widely shared, we can confirm that the APC presidential candidate was in Abuja all through Tuesday. He was in Abuja on Monday as well, and has no need to surreptitiously leave Nigeria, like some candidates do.

Tinubu will be travelling to Bayelsa for a rally on Thursday, according to the party’s campaign programme.

He is not scheduled to travel outside the country until the weekend for speaking engagements.

His first port of call will be Chatham House in London, where he will speak on his Action Plan for Nigeria.”