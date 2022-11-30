Davido: The true story of Ifeanyi’s death 

Nehru Odeh
By Nehru Odeh
Shocked waves bombed our auditory nerves
On a night an owl flew across rusted roofs
Cold shivers dug deep into our bone marrows
On a night walls whispered untold stories
Have you heard the news breaking every heart
On a night icy as a dagger stab in our hearts
Have you heard the news whispering to our ears
On a night darkest and gloomiest than other nights
Have you heard the loss that is everyone’s loss
On a night that has murdered sleep restful bliss
Yeah on a night that has murdered sleep restful bliss
Yeah on that icy cold restless night that murdered sleep restful bliss
Do not say Ifeanyi has crossed the seven rivers
Do not say Ifeanyi has taking a solitary swim across seven rivers
Do not say Ifeanyi has gone to the back of the beyond
For he is ever on the front burner of our grieving minds
For his mortality on immortality stands
Do not say Davido and Chioma’s loss is their loss
For their loss is not theirs but our loss
Ifeanyi’s death is not his but our death, death of our nation’s hopes
He was our son, our beleaguered nation’s pride
He was our son, our famished nation’s scion
He was our son, the dream of everyone’s child
He was our son whose visuals we all looked forward to
His life never belonged to him but to us all
For he was a child that was our hope, our dream, our fears
He was a child birthed on the fluidity of class, breed and tribe
He was everyone’s hope manufactured on slab of hard work
This is no time for casting blame like dice
Who did what and who did not do what
This is not time for grieving over what lives on
Grieve no more Chioma, Grieve no more
Grieve no more Chioma for Ifeanyi lives on
Your loins will birth more Ifeanyis, our nation’s hope
The sun indeed will rise again after darkest nights
IFEANYICHUKWU – Nothing indeed is too difficult for God
Do not say Ifeanyi has crossed the seven rivers
Do not say Ifeanyi has taken a solitary swim across seven rivers
Do not say Ifeanyi has gone to the back of the beyond
Ifeanyi has not crossed the seven rivers
He lives and grows as we live and grow
He lives with us as we age year after year
He wines and dines with us as we wine and dine
In this coming and going of several seasons
This coming and going that goes on without end
For his mortality indeed on immortality stands.
Nehru Odeh, journalist and writer, is the author of The Patience of an Embattled Storyteller and writes for TheNEWS/PMNEWS.
