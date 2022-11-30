Davido: The true story of Ifeanyi’s death 

By Nehru Odeh

Shocked waves bombed our auditory nerves

On a night an owl flew across rusted roofs

Cold shivers dug deep into our bone marrows

On a night walls whispered untold stories

Have you heard the news breaking every heart

On a night icy as a dagger stab in our hearts

Have you heard the news whispering to our ears

On a night darkest and gloomiest than other nights

Have you heard the loss that is everyone’s loss

On a night that has murdered sleep restful bliss

Yeah on a night that has murdered sleep restful bliss

Yeah on that icy cold restless night that murdered sleep restful bliss

Do not say Ifeanyi has crossed the seven rivers

Do not say Ifeanyi has taking a solitary swim across seven rivers

Do not say Ifeanyi has gone to the back of the beyond

For he is ever on the front burner of our grieving minds

For his mortality on immortality stands

Do not say Davido and Chioma’s loss is their loss

For their loss is not theirs but our loss

Ifeanyi’s death is not his but our death, death of our nation’s hopes

He was our son, our beleaguered nation’s pride

He was our son, our famished nation’s scion

He was our son, the dream of everyone’s child

He was our son whose visuals we all looked forward to

His life never belonged to him but to us all

For he was a child that was our hope, our dream, our fears

He was a child birthed on the fluidity of class, breed and tribe

He was everyone’s hope manufactured on slab of hard work

This is no time for casting blame like dice

Who did what and who did not do what

This is not time for grieving over what lives on

Grieve no more Chioma, Grieve no more

Grieve no more Chioma for Ifeanyi lives on

Your loins will birth more Ifeanyis, our nation’s hope

The sun indeed will rise again after darkest nights

IFEANYICHUKWU – Nothing indeed is too difficult for God

Do not say Ifeanyi has crossed the seven rivers

Do not say Ifeanyi has taken a solitary swim across seven rivers

Do not say Ifeanyi has gone to the back of the beyond

Ifeanyi has not crossed the seven rivers

He lives and grows as we live and grow

He lives with us as we age year after year

He wines and dines with us as we wine and dine

In this coming and going of several seasons

This coming and going that goes on without end

For his mortality indeed on immortality stands.

Nehru Odeh, journalist and writer, is the author of The Patience of an Embattled Storyteller and writes for TheNEWS/PMNEWS.