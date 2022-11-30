Breaking: Football legend Pele rushed to hospital

By Nehru Odeh

Brazilian football legend Pele has been rushed to hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil

over swelling all over his body and decompensated heart failureissues.

The chemotherapy treatment he is receiving for cancer is also no longer working

Though the time Pele is going to stay at the Albert Einstein hospital is not certain,

His health reportedly deteriorated after he was admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo with swelling all over his body.

Pele, currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer, went into the Albert Einstein hospital on Tuesday in what was an unscheduled visit after being taken by his wife Marcia Aokoi and a carer,

Medical staff at the Einstein confirmed his condition of anasarca (general swelling), an edemigemic syndrome (general edema) and even identified ‘decompensated heart failure’.

He is set to undergo several tests today for a further assessment of the problems detected and the troubles with his organs which have been impacted by the metastatic cancer.

Pele is also struggling to eat, while hospital medics are set to look at the likelihood of a hepatic encephalopathy – a nervous system disorder brought on by severe liver disease.

However, Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento, has allayed fesrs, insisting there was no need need for alarm and that there was ‘no surprise or emergency’ involved with her father being in hospital.

She posted on Instagram: ‘Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication.

‘There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.’

Officials at the hospital have not commented on his health, and while his wife Marcia did confirm the Brazil icon was in hospital, she implied it is only for his standard chemotherapy and check-ups.

Pele’s agent Joe Fraga said he did not have an update on the former Brazil forward’s status.

Pele scored 655 goals in 700 club career games, while he netted 77 times in 92 caps for Brazil.

Taking to social media at the time, Pele allayed any fears over his health.

‘My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages,’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr Fabio and Dr Miguel to take care of my health.

‘Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.

‘Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.’

In 2020, Pele’s son said his father was depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk without assistance, although Pele later publicly denied that statement.

The Brazilian had said: ‘I am good. I continue to accept my physical limitations in the best way possible but I intend to keep the ball rolling.

‘I have good days and bad days. That is normal for people of my age. I am not afraid, I am determined, confident in what I do.’

Pele is regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history and is the only player to win three World Cups.