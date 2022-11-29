The Day We Lost Our Manhood {For Leah Sharibu}

By Nehru Odeh

Dark clouds, imminent signs

And our crooked paths are gathered home

Dark clouds, pitch darkness everywhere

And our crooked paths are gathered home

But where is home

Where everywhere is homeless

Where is refuge

Where nowhere is safe

Where is refuge

Where everywhere is a refugee

Where are our returning airs, our homes

When you have not returned

May not return

Yes you may not return

And you were captured and led by the tether

You were parked and spirited to the land of the spirits

You were disrobed and changed into a spirit

You were married and acclimatized to a world without climate

To a world without home, without hope, without life, without love

To a war without end

But the day you lost your virginity was the day we lost our manhood

Do you ever dream of home, Leah

Do you dream of home that turns out not to be home

Do you dream of daddy’s and mummy’s love in a loveless world

Do you dream of the sun-baked sands of Chibok on which you built castles

Do you dream of school where you were made captive

Do you dream of the aborted dreams you had

Do you dream of faith that now lies famished and forlorn?

Do not say your faith is your fate, Leah

Do not say your fate cancels your faith, Leah

Do not say your faith is married to your fate, Leah

Do not say that is the end, in a world without faith, Leah

You did not fail your parents

Your homeland failed you

You did not fail your faith

Your homeland failed you.

You are not alone in your aloneness

We are all alone in our aloneness

You are not homeless in your homelessness

We are all homeless in our homelessness

For where is home where everywhere is homeless

As our crooked paths are gathered home

And we are all faithful to our ill-fated fate.

Nehru Odeh, journalist, writer and poet was an active member of the Poetry Club, University of Ibadan. He is the author of The Patience of an Embattled Storyteller and writes for TheNEWS/PMNEWS.

