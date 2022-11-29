Pedro Obaseki Appointed Atiku’s Director of Research, Strategy and Documentation

Pedro Obaseki Appointed Atiku’s Director of Research, Strategy and Documentation

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 9:22 am


Don Pedro Obaseki

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who is the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki as Director of Research, Strategy and Documentation.

Paul Ibe, Atiku’s Media Adviser, announced the appointment through a press release signed on Monday.

Dr. Obaseki, a seasoned scholar, broadcaster and political communicator, had previously been appointed as presidential consultant on media to the PDP presidential candidate.

The new appointment, however, is without prejudice to the earlier assignment which Dr. Obaseki undertakes.

According to the press release, his new appointment takes immediate effect.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Chinese elements shine at #Qatar World Cup
    2 hours ago

    Ongoing Reforms Will Produce Desired Healthcare Vision, Improve Sector – Osinbajo
    2 hours ago

    Kogi,: Fusion of SDP into APC excites Campaign Spokesman
    2 hours ago

    “It’s Not Over,” says AHF on World AIDS Day 2022!
    2 hours ago

    Watching The World Cup 
    3 hours ago

    APC Presidential Campaign Council Disowns Statement on Apology to Donald Duke
    3 hours ago

    Fathers and Sons
    Ademola Adeleke 19 hours ago

    Hurricane Adeleke: New Osun Governor sacks 12,000 workers