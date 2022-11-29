Pedro Obaseki Appointed Atiku’s Director of Research, Strategy and Documentation

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who is the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki as Director of Research, Strategy and Documentation.

Paul Ibe, Atiku’s Media Adviser, announced the appointment through a press release signed on Monday.

Dr. Obaseki, a seasoned scholar, broadcaster and political communicator, had previously been appointed as presidential consultant on media to the PDP presidential candidate.

The new appointment, however, is without prejudice to the earlier assignment which Dr. Obaseki undertakes.

According to the press release, his new appointment takes immediate effect.