Kogi,: Fusion of SDP into APC excites Campaign Spokesman

By Richard Elesho

The decision of the Social Democratic Party in Kogi Central to fuse into the All Progressives Congress and work for the success of the latter has been described as “pleasant news”.

The Spokesman for the Kogi State APC Campaign Council, Mr Kingsley Fanwo gave the commendation while reacting to the decision of the SDP big wigs in Kogi Central, saying more parties have expressed readiness to work with the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“We welcome the decision of the Social Democratic Party in Kogi Central to fuse into the All Progressives Congress and work for the success of our great party. It is a result of weeks of high powered discussions between the two parties in the Senatorial District.

“As a Campaign Council, we celebrate this breakthrough which will no doubt take us closer to a landslide in all elections in Kogi Central and Kogi State at large.

“We will ensure proper integration in the spirit and policy of our party in the state under the leadership of His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello whose political sagacity has decimated the opposition in the State”.

Fanwo said seven other opposition parties are in “advanced talks” with the All Progressives Congress and will soon join the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Seven other parties are already discussing with us because they want to be a part of the history that we are about to make in Kogi State as we work day and night to have a clean sweep of all polls in 2023.

The Kogi State APC Campaign Council Spokesman also urged party faithfuls to maintain decorum and resist the temptation to react to “several provocations” by the opposition, saying the party’s eyes are on the ball.

“As the party in power, we must remain consistent in showing leadership and our dedication to peaceful polls,” he said, calling on the opposition parties to learn from the peaceful disposition of the All Progressives Congress in the state.