How  Nigerian singer Yemi Alade was robbed in Cote d’Ivoire

How  Nigerian singer Yemi Alade was robbed in Cote d’Ivoire

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 3:17 pm


Yemi Alade

 
                    By Nehru Odeh
Nigerian singer Yemi Alade was robbed in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire where she went to perform over the weekend.
Alade took to her Instagram page on Monday to lament how thieves got into her hotel room ransacked her belongings and stole all the money they could find.
She wrote: “A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find. Very good.”
Alade had attended and performed at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend days back.
She recently travelled to Côte d’Ivoire for the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND), a 3-day gathering of creatives from Africa and the Diaspora.
The event hosted by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire serves as a prelude to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023.
But responding to well-wishers concerns, Alade noted ‘they are investigating, looking through cameras and all but she knows the money is all gone by now’.
“The suspects are all denying,” she retorted while shaking her head.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba is to spend three months in prison for refusing to comply with a valid court order. 1 hour ago

    JUST IN: I-G Alkali Baba to spend 3 months in jail
    2 hours ago

    For 133 Million Poor Nigerians
    3 hours ago

    The Day We Lost Our Manhood {For Leah Sharibu}
    3 hours ago

    Opposition’s Lie! Tinubu’ll Not Relocate Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos – APC
    4 hours ago

    Chinese elements shine at #Qatar World Cup
    6 hours ago

    Ongoing Reforms Will Produce Desired Healthcare Vision, Improve Sector – Osinbajo
    6 hours ago

    Kogi,: Fusion of SDP into APC excites Campaign Spokesman
    6 hours ago

    “It’s Not Over,” says AHF on World AIDS Day 2022!