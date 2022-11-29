How  Nigerian singer Yemi Alade was robbed in Cote d’Ivoire

By Nehru Odeh

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade was robbed in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire where she went to perform over the weekend.

Alade took to her Instagram page on Monday to lament how thieves got into her hotel room ransacked her belongings and stole all the money they could find.

She wrote: “A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find. Very good.”

Alade had attended and performed at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend days back.

She recently travelled to Côte d’Ivoire for the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND), a 3-day gathering of creatives from Africa and the Diaspora.

The event hosted by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire serves as a prelude to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023.