Senator Adeleke: Of Dancing and the Question of Governance in Osun

By Oyesoji Aremu

Dance, beyond the rhythmical movement of the body, is an artistic form of behavioural expressions. Most often, joy and happiness are predisposing variables that produce dance. Hence, it is only the joyful that can truly dance.

The first written records of dance date back to some 4,000 years among the ancient Egyptians. To them, dance was a crucial element in festivals for their gods. And expressions of joys to the said gods. The ancient Egyptians also brought skilled dancers from central Africa to Egypt to provide entertainment. While this has since been with humanity, many people have come to perceive otherwise, the dancing skills always exhibit by His Excellency Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke; the new setman in Osun State. This is mainly because it is considered unusual for a public servant of his huge political stature; moreso, as a desirer of the Office of the Governor. Were His Excellency to be reputable in entertainment industry like his nephew, the multitalented and highly skilled Davido, it would have been not-too-much ado of his dancing skills. But here, longing for the highest Office of the land at the state level should foreclose his expressions of his skills in dancing. Sometimes, human thoughts could be wrapped in sentiments.

His Excellency, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, was born in Enugu on May 13, 1960. He is a touted businessman and had been very active in politics alongside his brother and first Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke of blessed memory. While the first Governor in the Adeleke dynasty went by Serubawon, the new Osun helmsman (Imole) is touted as Dancing Governor, given his social clout. Therefore, it is instructive and loudly clear that the expediency of dancing skills as His Excellency is known to have possessed becomes a sociopolitical discussion. This would not have attracted any fuss should His Excellency did not seek the highest Office in Osun State, having been a Senator of the Federal Republic between 2017 and 2019. It is therefore, a question of what is normal and not.

Fortunately, however, there is nothing unusual in the unusual dancing skills of Governor Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke. What is generally perceived unusual is because the multi-dancing skills were from a man who is now a Governor. For him, ijo dende (unsurpassed dance) that he longed for is here.

And good a thing, the man after God’s heart and second king in the United Kingdom of Israel, David, was a skilled dancer, instrumentalist and musician. Matter-of-factly, he deployed all these before and while on the governance in Israel. And he was reputable as a successful King in Israel. And so, being a skilled dancer is not inimical to good governance.

His Excellency, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, should not be an exception of success in governance. For him, he has a DNA of governance given the fact that he is number three in a political lineage and

relevance in the Adeleke dynasty (the family had produced three Senators of the Federal Republic and him being the third Senator and second Governor from the family). What a rich political family in the ilk of the US’s Kennedys!

The referenced history, therefore, should be one of the compasses that should guide him in Office. He has no excuse to do otherwise. He is ‘Ta n wo’ (the One being watched). That being the case, he should prove the sceptics wrong by bringing up good narratives in governance. I mean the narratives that should eclipse the achievements of his predecessors in the governance of Osun. Osun State deserves the best and nothing but the best. May God help His Excellency so to do as he takes charge as from today.

Your Excellency, sir, undoubtedly, you have etched your uncommon dancing skills in the consciousness of the public. While this is itself therapeutic at both ends (the public who are stress-relieved and your goodself who through the skills, enjoys body comfort), its efficacy should be translated to good governance as King David’s in the Kingdom of Israel. The Holy Bible has it on record in the Book of 2 Samuel 6: 14 – 22 that King David danced with all his might, wearing a priestly garment as they brought the Ark of the Lord which represented then the symbol of governance in the nation of Israel. In spite of the mockery by his wife, King David asserted that his dance before God was because he was preferred and appointed as King over the nation of Israel. His Excellency, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, has a wife in Chief Mrs. Titilola Adeleke, Yeye Soludero of Oke-Ila Orangun who quietly oozes charm, aura and love. And unlike, King David’s wife, Yeye Soludero approves of the dancing skills of Governor Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke. And you, your Excellency, as the preferred, please, etch yourself and governance in the minds of the good people of Osun.

Your Excellency, your dende ijo (unsurpassed dance) is because you are the preferred setman over the rein of governance in Osun State. You have every reason, therefore, to be distinguished as you lead the people of Osun in joy and not in contempt.

Dance provides relief from stress, anxiety and tension. It also involves some levels of mastery and fitness that evokes discipline. These should translate to results in governance. Your Excellency, Sir, the tasks of governance that are ahead are humongous, huge and expectedly challenging. Hence, you need your dancing skills o jare to relieve the stress and anxiety that will come with the huge tasks.

Your Excellency, sir, the near-relationship I have had with anything to do with you was my appointment as a Consultant to the Education Subcommittee of your Transitional Committee through a letter signed by an affable and cerebral politician, lawyer and journalist, Rt Hon. Bamidele Salam who represents Ede, Ejigbo and Egbedore Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber. At the level of the Subcommittee on Education of your Transition Committee, efficacious interventions were put together. The interventions, if well executed, should reshape the near-comatose state of education in Osun. May Almighty God help you so to do, your Excellency.

Osun State is our commonwealth. Therefore, every effort has be made by all to change her narratives with a view to making a difference that will impact all positively. Many public secondary schools in Osun have become shadows of the glories past. This, continuously ache the hearts of stakeholders including old students. That Osun State ranks 36th with 32.6% in 2022 WAEC Results speaks of academic failure on all indices of measurement in evaluation. It needs be stressed, therefore, that as your Excellency assumes the leadership of the state, the parlous state of education need be urgently addressed. And of course, this comes with political landmines. Your Excellency, therefore, has every reason to prove to all by resolving to make the difference in all sectors. It is only then, the good people from the State of Omoluabi can tell the world as Philip told Nathaniel in the Holy Bible, “Come and see” (John 1:46b). May Osun State rise to see the great difference you will bring to governance. And may you always be guided, by the evergreen poetic and praying-admonitions of Josiah Gilbert Holland:

God give us men!

A time like this demands.

Strong minds,

great hearts,

true faith and ready hand.

Men whom the lust of office does not kill, men whom the spoils of office cannot buy, men who possess opinions and a will; men who have honour; men who will not lie; men who can stand before a demagogue and damn his treacherous flatteries without winking.

Your Excellency, Sir, may you and your administration represent the lofty virtues in Gilbert Holland’s poem. And above all, may you, always be guided by Almighty God to make a difference in governance.

And as you take charge, may your hands be strengthened for dende ise (unsurpassed works). And may Osun witness dende ilosiwaju (unsurpassed progress).

Hearty congratulations, Sir.

Professor Oyesoji Aremu is of the Department of Counselling and Human Development Studies, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.