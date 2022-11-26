Behind Every Song was an Unfinished Story: Adieu Sammie

By Bimbo Esho

His white handkerchief was his trademark. During most of his live performances many get easily subsumed and sometime loose their guard to the power and depth in his lyrical renditions during ministration.

Sammie Okposo popularised the traditional gospel sound with his song *Welu Welu* which was a song he said he wrote from the deepest part of his heart as a gratitude to God for his mercies and the special way God treated him. When he released this song over 20 years ago he captured many with the ground breaking debut song and it immediately became some churches favourite.

His song *I Thirst for you* was a heartfelt supplication that showed a man yearning for God. The song was more than just a song as the lyrics showed his total submission for God to take complete charge of his life. Part of the lyrics read – My heart longs for you, I wanna be where you are, take over me, my life is yours, take away everything that is not of you I belong to you

Watching the video of his song *Grace is Available* you will clearly see the picture of a man that was battling so hard to get his worries by all means to the Almighty as he shed tears from deep within. Research has shown music as a seamless tool that relieves many from the thought of bondage , suicide, sin, diseases and poverty.

Delta born Sammie Okposo who released his first album Addicted in 2004 and bagging multiple awards including KORA Best Gospel Artiste in Africa (2006), Crown SABC Best of African Gospel (2014), Afro Hollywood UK Best Gospel Artiste (2005), NEA Best Gospel Artiste of the Year (2007&2013), and NMA Best Contemporary Gospel Artiste among others, succumbed to the inevitability of death on Friday November 25th, 2022.

He will be sorely missed for his musical dexterity and for showing that gospel music need not be relegated only to the confines of the church.

Sammie Called Forth the Best in Many who were downtrodden with most of his soul lifting compositions.

Adieu