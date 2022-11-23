Rivers Govt.accuses APC of plans to cause Violence, breach of peace

Members of APC should dare breach the peace and face dire consequences– Chris Finebone Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Government has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has perfected plans to orchestrate unrest with the sole aim of causing disruptions to the peace that exists in the State. The Government said the APC wants to carry out the alleged unrest will be under the guise of protesting over Executive Orders 21 & 22 duly issued by the Rivers State Government recently. In a Special Government announcement signed by Chris Finebone stated”Whereas Government believes that APC, and indeed, anyone or group has a right to approach the court for proper interpretation of all matters that border on the law, it would be wrong for anyone or group to resort to carrying out actions that may endanger or compromise public peace either knowingly or by omission. He further that the Rivers State Government is warning the APC and any other groups not to embark on any action that is likely to cause disruption of the peace the people and residents of the State enjoy, more so, at this time that many dignitaries are being received in the State to commission projects undertaken by the government. Finebone,who was the immediate past Spokesman for the APC before defecting the the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP before he was appointed Commissioner also warned on behalf of the State Government that “It is important to remind the APC and all groups that government will respond adequately to anyone or group hell-bent on disturbing the prevalent peace in the State under any guise whatsoever. “No one should take the lenient and accommodating disposition of the Wike administration to mean weakness or lack of political will. Far from it!” *Government Special Announcement*

It has come to the attention of the Rivers State Government that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has perfected plans to orchestrate unrest with the sole aim of causing disruptions to the peace that exists in the State under the guise of protesting over Executive Orders 21 & 22 duly issued by the Rivers State Government recently.

Whereas Government believes that APC, and indeed, anyone or group has a right to approach the court for proper interpretation of all matters that border on the law, it would be wrong for anyone or group to resort to carrying out actions that may endanger or compromise public peace either knowingly or by omission.

‘”Therefore, the Rivers State Government is hereby warning the APC and any other groups not to embark on any action that is likely to cause disruption of the peace the people and residents of the State enjoy, more so, at this time that many dignitaries are being received in the State to commission projects undertaken by the government.

” It is important to remind the APC and all groups that government will respond adequately to anyone or group hell-bent on disturbing the prevalent peace in the State under any guise whatsoever. No one should take the lenient and accommodating disposition of the Wike administration to mean weakness or lack of political will. Far from it!

*Chris Finebone*

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications

Rivers State

22/11/2022_