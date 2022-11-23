Rivers Govt.accuses APC of plans to cause Violence, breach of peace

Rivers Govt.accuses APC of plans to cause Violence, breach of peace

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 6:52 am


 

Governor Wike

Members of APC should dare breach the peace and face dire consequences– Chris Finebone
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
 Rivers State Government has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has perfected plans to orchestrate unrest with the sole aim of causing disruptions to the peace that exists in the State.
The Government said  the APC wants to carry out the alleged unrest will be under the guise of protesting over Executive Orders 21 & 22 duly issued by the Rivers State Government recently.

Finebone

In a Special Government announcement signed by Chris Finebone stated”Whereas Government believes that APC, and indeed, anyone or group has a right to approach the court for proper interpretation of all matters that border on the law, it would be wrong for anyone or group to resort to carrying out actions that may endanger or compromise public peace either knowingly or by omission.
He further that the Rivers State Government is  warning the APC and any other groups not to embark on any action that is likely to cause disruption of the peace the people and residents of the State enjoy, more so, at this time that many dignitaries are being received in the State to commission projects undertaken by the government.
 Finebone,who was the immediate past Spokesman for the APC before defecting the the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP before he was appointed Commissioner also warned  on behalf of the State Government that “It is important to remind the APC and all groups that government will respond adequately to anyone or group hell-bent on disturbing the prevalent peace in the State under any guise whatsoever.
“No one should take the lenient and accommodating disposition of the Wike administration to mean weakness or lack of political will. Far from it!”
*Government Special Announcement*
It has come to the attention of the Rivers State Government that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has perfected plans to orchestrate unrest with the sole aim of causing disruptions to the peace that exists in the State under the guise of protesting over Executive Orders 21 & 22 duly issued by the Rivers State Government recently.
Whereas Government believes that APC, and indeed, anyone or group has a right to approach the court for proper interpretation of all matters that border on the law, it would be wrong for anyone or group to resort to carrying out actions that may endanger or compromise public peace either knowingly or by omission.
‘”Therefore, the Rivers State Government is hereby warning the APC and any other groups not to embark on any action that is likely to cause disruption of the peace the people and residents of the State enjoy, more so, at this time that many dignitaries are being received in the State to commission projects undertaken by the government.
” It is important to remind the APC and all groups that government will respond adequately to anyone or group hell-bent on disturbing the prevalent peace in the State under any guise whatsoever. No one should take the lenient and accommodating disposition of the Wike administration to mean weakness or lack of political will. Far from it!
*Chris Finebone*
Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications
Rivers State
22/11/2022_

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

     Lagos market leaders meet Sanwo-Olu, pledge support for APC
    10 mins ago

    Don’t give up on your dreams, Sanwo-Olu tells rescued street kids
    28 mins ago

    They are threatening to kill me for demanding for Ayu to resign for a Southerner -Wike
    15 hours ago

    Tinubu: I will recharge Lake Chad, continue exploration works in frontier basins
    16 hours ago

    ISSAN Advocates Safe Cyberspace, Holds National Conference
    21 hours ago

    Buhari to Supervise Crude Oil Drilling in the North Today
    22 hours ago

    2023 and Beyond: Unlocking the Binding Constraints to Policy Execution in Nigeria
    22 hours ago

    We Can Do Much More Together, Osinbajo, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Say