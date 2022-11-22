ISSAN Advocates Safe Cyberspace, Holds National Conference

The Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN) has concluded plans to hold its annual cyber security conference with particular focus on how to check rising cyber-attacks on businesses. The conference is scheduled for Tuesday 29th November 2022 by 9am. The hybrid event is open to players in the public and private sectors, including large corporates, Small and medium scale enterprises, educational institutions, government agencies and all stakeholders that are impacted by the cyber-ecosystem in any way. Members of the public are advised to join the conference via https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q8yuOomsQVi18NC_VvalRg .

It is instructive to note that ISSAN is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the protection of Nigeria’s cyberspace specifically and the entire cyberspace in Africa, generally.

ISSAN President, Dr. David Isiavwe said the conference with the theme: Cyber Security Imperatives for Business – Practical Considerations will be devoted to further expose the new threats and trends in the cyber security space and also offer practical steps on what businesses and individuals need to know and do to check the rising tide of the activities of cyber-criminals. He observed that cyber attackers are getting more sophisticated globally, which is an aftermath of Covid 19 pandemic, stressing that greater awareness must be created to minimize attacks on businesses that may result in losses by various organizations.

In his words, “there is an urgent need to evolve a strengthened cyber-security system in Nigeria because of the growing digitalisation of the country’s economic and social interactions as people now work from home and anyone with a smart phone could hop into cyberspace from anywhere and attack nation-states, organisations, and individuals. This means that the threat landscape has just expanded significantly across the borders of any organization or country. The first thing that ISSAN is doing is advocacy. We are engaging all key stakeholders to ensure that there is adequate and constant collaboration. Everybody must work together because the entire cyberspace is as secure as its weakest link”.

Further, Dr. Isiavwe who is also General Manager at Ecobank disclosed that highly experienced and subject matter specialists have been assembled to provide further insights on how the ecosystem can be better protected, noting that large sums of money are usually at risk in every successful attack.

Keynote address will be delivered by Director, Payment Systems Management, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Musa Itopa Jimoh and Director of IT, CBN, Mrs Rakiya Mohammed. The speakers include Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Digital Jewels Limited, Mrs Adedoyin Odunfa; Founder & CEO, Mint FT Innovative, Mr. Similolu Akinnusi; Chief Information Security Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Harrison Nnaji and MD, Cybertech NX, Dr. Austine Ohwobete. Others are Managing Partner, Technology Advisors LLP, Basil Udotai, Esq; Group Head, Customer Fulfillment Center, UBA, Mr. Prince Ayewoh; Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited, Mr. Stanley Jacob; Sales Director (Africa), OneSpan Europe, Mr. Nicholas Poire and Field CTO, OneSpan Europe, Mr. Dan Mcloughin.