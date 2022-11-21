How to operate a successful food blog in Nigeria

As Nigerians, we love food, and few things are as exciting as running a food blog in Nigeria.

First, you get to talk about food – undoubtedly one of the most delicious topics Nigerians savor– and then possibly make a tasty living from it.

Well, if it was 2000, just a domain name and a bevy of mouthwatering recipes would do to make your food blog successful.

But today, the digital space has evolved significantly, with steaming competition even in the food space.

In this guide, we will educate you on the definitive guide to starting and running your food blog – and yes, these tested and proven techniques require minimal technical expertise.

Who said you needed a Ph.D. in food and nutrition to be a successful food blogger?

Picking your blogging platform

Great, the first step to setting things up is choosing a blogging platform for your food blog.

A blogging platform is no more than the software you leverage in producing and publishing your blogs. Your choice of a blogging platform goes as far as influencing your blog layout and the ultimate design you emerge with.

For many, WordPress is the favorite. WordPress powers an estimated 35% of websites on the internet today. Specifically, more than 600 million websites use WordPress.

Such fanaticism with WordPress isn’t really misplaced as the flexibility, wealth of plug-ins, user-friendliness, and open-source make WordPress almost irresistible.

Many would ask why they should pay for web hosting from providers like Blue Host when there is a deluge of free options. Well, the answer is simple: YOUR SANITY.

Suppose you don’t want to lose your mind over crashing websites, you should go for a paid host.

On the other hand, if you don’t mind waking up one beautiful morning and discovering that your beloved food blog is forever gone, go with free hosting.

Another reason why we highly urge you to use a paid blogging platform for your food blog is that you enjoy maximum control (in terms of customization options) over your food blog, from configuration to branding.

Get your content on that beautiful blog

Alright, we agree I have been bombarding you with some technical jargon, which you may not fancy much. Now is the time to talk about what you really love: food blogging.

By now, your website is ready to be spruced with the right content. Some Nigerian food bloggers like to keep it exclusively to native recipes.

Still, if you have more extensive plans for monetizing your food blog, you can consider pages like Contact Me, About Me, and even a dedicated page for selling your cookbooks.

Let’s talk about the conventional Contact Me and About Me pages, your food blog should have.

As you can readily tell from the name, the About Me is the destination for telling your prospective audience about you, your career, and your family.

The About Me could also be garnished with an epistle of your cooking journey. Make sure to add your social media profiles (as links) so that your bromance with your readers can extend from your just your blog to the likes of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

This way, your audience has a more encompassing way of keeping in touch with you – and you maintain your relevance.

The Contact Me could be as simple as embedding a facility where your readers can readily message you. A contact form would do.

If you were using a web host like Bluehost, a contact is pre-installed in WPForms, which shouldn’t take your visitor more than 6 minutes to fill up.

Publishing your blog posts

You can add more pages to your food blog menu as you deem fit. If you are using WordPress, publishing a blog is super easy.

Get on your dashboard, click on Add New Post, and you can quickly get your way around adding your text content, images, or videos.

When you are done, you could preview that blog post to have an emphatic feel of how your visitors would see it. You can go back and tweak it if need be for some touches, or you can publish it straight if you are fine with what you see.

Remember that just the deliciousness or brilliance of your recipes will not do. Your blogs need to be rightly formatted to attract readers.

This would involve leveraging high-resolution pictures for your visuals, captivating headlines for the blog titles, and yes, being true to your style.

Choose your style and produce blogs that genuinely reflect your voice. Readers generally like food blogs presented in funny, casual, and interactive tones.

Promote your food blog and integrate SEO

Come on, the work is not totally finished yet. Many food bloggers think the work ends with choosing an excellent web host and pumping out spectacular recipes on their blog. NO!

A blog doesn’t sell itself – at least not in 2022 anymore when there are an estimated 1.4 billion websites globally.

Don’t be frightened yet; there is still a buoyant possibility of getting a considerable number of eyeballs on your food blog if you do your promotion right.

The good news is that there are many amenities to promote your food blog without mortgaging your house. You can leverage search engine optimization (SEO), email marketing, and social media marketing.

With SEO, you strategically optimize your content with keywords that your prospective audience query on search engines. This way, your content shows up on such search engine result pages.