Ecobank Nigeria Takes Financial Literacy to Markets

*Sensitizes Traders on Redesign and Issuance of New Naira Notes

Ecobank Nigeria, an affiliate of the leading pan-African banking group, the Ecobank Group recently took financial literacy and inclusion to traders in several markets across the country being part of activities to mark “Ecobank Day”, 2022. The banks also sensitized the traders, youths, and market women on important development in the financial space such as the redesign of select naira notes. Ecobank Day is the bank’s flagship event, where staff members give back to their local communities across Africa. This year’s event focused on the importance of financial inclusion, and the crucial role that financial literacy plays in empowering women and youths, especially in marginalized communities.

Ecobank Day, 2022 with the theme: Financial Inclusion for All, Leave No One Behind, saw the bank’s staff simultaneously engage hundreds of traders and youths in Agege market, Lagos; the Gate/ Agodi Market, Ibadan; Cattle Market Obinze, Owerri and Fruit market, D-line Mile 3 market, Port Harcourt. Ecobank Nigeria partnered with Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) to train and engage the traders at the various markets to help provide them with access to financial knowledge and tools.

In Agege market, Lagos, Head of Consumer Banking, Korede Ademola-Adeniyi, sensitized the market traders on financial inclusion and the importance of having to take charge of their finances. She also sensitized the traders, youths, and market women on important developments in the financial space such as the redesign of some denominations of naira notes as well as recent policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The participants also received lessons on the benefits of agency banking and how to use Ecobank’s various digital platforms with the bank receiving positive feedback on its products, services, and digital offerings. In attendance at the training sessions was Head of Human Resources, Adewuyi Kunle, Head of Agency and Direct Banking, Nike Kolawole, regional managers including its partner, SANEF.

Ecobank Day is an annual event which was first held in 2013, focusing each year on a specific theme. These have been Education for young people in Africa (2013); Malaria prevention and control (2014); Every African child deserves a better future (2015); ICT education in schools and improving maternal health (2016); Safe water management (2017); and Orphanages (2018). Ecobank Day then had a three-year campaign on Non-Communicable Diseases, with the focus on Cancer (2019); Diabetes (2020); and Mental health (2021).