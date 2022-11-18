Rivers Govt secures Court order stopping SPAR Market Black Friday sales in Port Harcourt

Trial Chief Magistrate Grade one, A.O Amadi-Nna also granted an interim order restraining the Spar Market, it’s agent servant and or Privies from further obstructing Rivers State commissioner for Environment and his staff from assessing the SPAR facilities before, According to the order, the Commissioner for Environment and his staff are to be allowed access to the SPAR facilities for the purpose of evaluating the Environmental Health and Safety,HSE, equipment, aimed at preventing and environmental harm, likely to be cause by the Spar Market on the citizenry in Rivers State during and after the scheduled Spar Black Friday event. The matter has been adjourned till, 12th of December, 2022 for hearing.

According to the interim order secured by the State Government as filed by the Attorney-General of Rivers State against SPAR Market, the occupier of Port Harcourt Mall, the Spar, it’s agent, servant and or Privies are restrained from conducting or holding the SPAR Black Friday Sales scheduled to told from 18th to 27th of November, 2022 pending the determination of the suit.