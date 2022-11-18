How husband caught pregnant wife in bed with pastor

How husband caught pregnant wife in bed with pastor

Friday, November 18, 2022 9:14 am


The pastor and Martha

By Nehru Odeh
A man has caught his heavily pregnant wife having sex with a pastor on his matrimonial bed. Not only did he catch them red-handed, they were surrounded by fetish items.
The woman, simply identified as Martha, had told her husband she was visiting her family in Kitwe in Zambia. The man who had left the house changed his mind, returned and found his wife having sex with the pastor.
A video, recorded by the husband that has gone viral, shows the husband telling his wife not to move, and that he would kill her.
The wife, still naked, tried to beg her husband, while the pastor looking like a bedraggled chicken stranded in the rain, immediately put on his shorts to cover his nakedness.
The scene was dramatic as the said pastor scares off the shadow of Martha’s husband or makes the room romantic decorated with candles, flowers and other items on the floor.
“Don’t move. I would kill you. Don’t move. Don’t move, Get down!!!” the husband repeatedly shouted. “On my bed, Martha…  On my bed, Martha. You told me you were going to Kitwe ….   What’s this??!!… Don’t come near me! …  What about all these in my house? What about all these in my house?” But the woman, bending down, sobbed.

