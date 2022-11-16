Tears As Lagos Lawmaker Abdul-Sobur Olawale Is Buried

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 9:46 pm


Governor Sanwo-Olu, centre; his Deputy, Hamzat and Lagos Speaker, Obasa

It was all tears as members and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly led by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on Wednesday received the body of Hon. Abdul-Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, who passed on in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday.

The remains of the lawmaker arrived at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in the afternoon and was immediately conveyed to his residence in a motorcade that involved Dr. Obasa, lawmakers, the Lagos State Legislators Wives Association (LASLEWA), friends, family and associates of the deceased.

The body was later moved to the Ebony Vaults where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, joined the crowd of mourners.

The body was interred according to Islamic rites.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had on Tuesday announced the demise of the lawmaker, who, until his demise represented Mushin Constituency 2 and chaired the House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations.

“This death really hit us below the belt. We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time,” a statement signed by Hon. Setonji David
Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, said.

More photos:

.

