Entire family dies after eating meal in Anambra

Entire family dies after eating meal in Anambra

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 12:32 pm


 

The entire family that died

 
                  By Nehru Odeh
Preparations  are in top gear for the burial of the  entire family that died after eating a meal at Umuomukwe Amakwa, Ozobulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra, State.
An obituary that is currently trending shows the family of six, consisting of the parents and four children aged between the ages of three and 12.
The names and ages of the deceased are as follows. Augustine Tochukwu Nwokedi (father, aged 42); Josephine Nkeiru Nwokedi (mother, aged 39);  Emmanuel Chinaemelue Nwokedi (son, aged 12): Godwin Chigozie Nwokedi (son, aged nine): Blessing Chinazaekpere Nwokedi (daughter, aged six); and Joseph Chinedum Nwokedi (son, aged three)
Though the exact meal the family ate is not revealed in the obituary, the tragedy is currently generating reactions on social media, with many expressing shock and saying it was an act of evil.
The family will be laid to rest on Tuesday 28 November at the family compound in Amakwa Ozubulu after funeral mass. Thanksgiving mass will take place at St Michael’s Catholic Church Amakwa Ozubulu on Sunday, 4 December.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    rump launches 2024 U.S. presidential run, getting jump on rivals 4 hours ago

    Trump launches 2024 U.S. presidential run, getting jump on rivals
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 5 hours ago

    Kogi State wins World Bank’s Fiscal Transparency, Revenue Mobilisation awards 
    5 hours ago

    Don’t remove sex education, group tells FG
    7 hours ago

    FG Approves Framework For Proposed $3b PPP Hydropower Plant in Benue
    7 hours ago

    The Great Climate Justice Blackmail
    15 hours ago

             Nigeria: Hushpuppi for president
    17 hours ago

    Video/Obi replies Soludo: I am a trader, you, a professor, do your best 
    22 hours ago

    Arepo Journalists Estate Road: Abiodun, a promise keeper