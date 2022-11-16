Entire family dies after eating meal in Anambra

By Nehru Odeh

Preparations are in top gear for the burial of the entire family that died after eating a meal at Umuomukwe Amakwa, Ozobulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra, State.

An obituary that is currently trending shows the family of six, consisting of the parents and four children aged between the ages of three and 12.

The names and ages of the deceased are as follows. Augustine Tochukwu Nwokedi (father, aged 42); Josephine Nkeiru Nwokedi (mother, aged 39); Emmanuel Chinaemelue Nwokedi (son, aged 12): Godwin Chigozie Nwokedi (son, aged nine): Blessing Chinazaekpere Nwokedi (daughter, aged six); and Joseph Chinedum Nwokedi (son, aged three)

Though the exact meal the family ate is not revealed in the obituary, the tragedy is currently generating reactions on social media, with many expressing shock and saying it was an act of evil.

The family will be laid to rest on Tuesday 28 November at the family compound in Amakwa Ozubulu after funeral mass. Thanksgiving mass will take place at St Michael’s Catholic Church Amakwa Ozubulu on Sunday, 4 December.