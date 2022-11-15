Video/Obi replies Soludo: I am a trader, you, a professor, do your best 

Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) used diplomatese to take a dig at Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on Tuesday. It was a reation to Soludo’s attack on him in a epistle early in the week.

On Tuesday at the Lagos Business School (LBS) 2022 alumni conference, Obi said, “When you spread your investments some will go up some will go down but overall the company is still there, the company is still doing well. It is still part of a global chain and everything.

“I needed to explain it, not because I am defending against the comments made by my brother. My brother is my brother and remains my brother very close. I remain prayerful for him.

“Of other things of which I did not succeed God has given him the opportunity to do it and succeed For me.

So if there is anything pending, governance is governance, you don’t finish. People are still in government in America.

“So you stop where you stop, other people will continue from there. I don’t look back, he is a governor of my state, he is my senior brother, he is even more intelligent than I am because he is a professor and I am a trader.

“So he will be able to do things better than I am doing it. I have done my little as a trader, now the Professor is there and he will do his own as a professor.