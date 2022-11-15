Video/Obi replies Soludo: I am a trader, you, a professor, do your best 

Video/Obi replies Soludo: I am a trader, you, a professor, do your best 

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 10:22 pm


Peter Obi

Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) used diplomatese to take a dig at Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on Tuesday. It was a reation to Soludo’s attack on him in a epistle early in the week.

On Tuesday at the Lagos Business School (LBS) 2022 alumni conference, Obi said, “When you spread your investments some will go up some will go down but overall the company is still there, the company is still doing well. It is still part of a global chain and everything.

“I needed to explain it, not because I am defending against the comments made by my brother. My brother is my brother and remains my brother very close. I remain prayerful for him.

“Of other things of which I did not succeed God has given him the opportunity to do it and succeed For me.

So if there is anything pending, governance is governance, you don’t finish. People are still in government in America.

“So you stop where you stop, other people will continue from there. I don’t look back, he is a governor of my state, he is my senior brother, he is even more intelligent than I am because he is a professor and I am a trader.

“So he will be able to do things better than I am doing it. I have done my little as a trader, now the Professor is there and he will do his own as a professor.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

             Nigeria: Hushpuppi for president
    9 hours ago

    Arepo Journalists Estate Road: Abiodun, a promise keeper
    10 hours ago

    Buhari, Adamu, Tinubu flag off APC presidential campaign in Jos
    11 hours ago

    IGP Vows to Tackle Insecurity on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    11 hours ago

    2023: APC kicks off Presidential campaign in Jos
    Trump : suspended by Facebook for two years 12 hours ago

    2024 US Presidential Election: Donald Trump to Declare Today
    15 hours ago

    Mudashiru Obasa: Celebrating a Dependable Political Ally, Torchbearer of Youths at 50
    16 hours ago

    Femi Akintunde-Johnson’s ‘Vintage Talk Show’ Debuts Saturday