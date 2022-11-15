2023: APC kicks off Presidential campaign in Jos

2023: APC kicks off Presidential campaign in Jos

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 2:29 pm


Asiwaju Tinubu, his wife Oluremi and other party faithful in Jos

This is a historic day for the All Progressices Congress (APC). Party faithful have converged in their thousands at the 40,000-capacity Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State venue of the presidential campaign. Present at the event which kicked off at 12.45 are President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential candidate, APC Bola Tinubu as well as other party leaders.

Buhari landed in Jos for the campaign

The stadium was filled to the rafters as security agents struggled to maintain order. There is a spill-over of the crowd to the streets where petty traders are having a field day selling party souvenirs, foods and drinks to the buyers who thronged the venue as early as 7 am.

Rufus Bature, the State Party Chairman who declared the event open said, “today is the beginning of the victory of APC in 2023, we have to win this election legally and otherwise…”

Nentawe Yilwatda, the Plateau State Governorship candidate of the Party, appreciated the Party for choosing to flag off the campaign in the State and choosing Lalong as the campaign DG stressing, “We will not disappoint, we will reward you handsomely.”

