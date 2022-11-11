Eseyin to lead Accord Party’s presidential campaign

Friday, November 11, 2022 12:11 pm


Bashorun Moses Deola Eseyin

By Richard Elesho
The senatorial candidate of the Accord Party for Kogi West, Bashorun Moses Deola Eseyin has been appointed Director-General of the Party’s presidential campaign for next year’s general election.
Eseyin’s appointment was ratified by the National Executive Council of the party in Abuja on Thursday.
National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Natado announced the appointment while briefing journalists after the party’s NEC meeting. He said other members of the council will be announced soon.
He said the Eseyin-led council will lead the campaign of Accord Party presidential candidate, Prof. Christoper Imumolen to victory in 2023.
He expressed confidence in the ability of Eseyin to mobilize across the nation and ensure the party’s standard bearer emerge winner of the presidential election.
In his acceptance remarks, Eseyin appreciated the gesture. He promised to work round the clock for the victory of the party, expressing optimism that it will form a government in May 2023.

