12 suspects arrested for attacks on Atiku Abubakar supporters  in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Twelve suspects who allegedly attacked Atiku Abubakar supporters while pasting his campaign posters at Eberi-Omuma in Omuma Local Government area of Rivers State have been arrested by the Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

CP Okon Effiong, Commissioner of Police Rivers State revealed that the twelve suspects are undergoing Investigation, the ones found culpable will be arraigned in court.

He warned that no political thuggery or violence will be tolerated in the state. And nobody no matter how highly placed in society will be spared from the wrath of the law.

CP Effiong reiterated the commitment of the Police Command under his watch to safety, security and fairness.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Effiong Okon has warned against any form of violence and disruption of political rallies or billboards ahead of the election campaign for the 2023 general election.

Our Correspondent reports that supporters of Atiku Abubakar were brutally attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons while pasting posters and hoisting billboards of campaign posters leading to injuries and hospitalization of some of them.

CP Okon made the warning during a meeting with political parties and their candidates in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

CP Okon told candidates and leaders of political parties who were in attendance at the meeting to advise their supporters not to indulge in any form of violence as anyone caught will be dealt with decisively by the law.

The Rivers Police Boss assured that the Police will be neutral in the discharge of their duty before, during and after the upcoming 2023 elections.

He urged political parties and their candidates to submit to the Police schedules for their political campaigns to enable the command plan adequately in terms of the provision of security.

CP Effiong Okon also stated that the Police meeting held with the political parties at the state capital will be replicated in Area Commands and Divisions across the Police formation in the state.

CP Effiong while addressing the stakeholders urged them to commit to a peaceful election in the State, warning that any form of disruption of political campaigns in the state will no longer be tolerated. He urged them to advise their supporters to avoid any form of political violence.

In her remark, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo said the Government of Rivers State is committed to ensuring adequate security in the state and providing enabling environment for electioneering campaigns and voting in the state.

The high point of the meeting was the signing of the Peace Accord by candidates of political parties