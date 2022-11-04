Atiku: Wike revokes plot of land of Senator Meaba, Chairman of Atiku Campaign Council

.

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of land allocated to Senator Lee Maeba, Chairman of Atiku Campaign Council, Rivers State, located at the Golf Course axis of GRA in Port Harcourt.

Senator Maeba, who is a vocal ally of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential (PDP), candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is also the Chairman of the party’s Presidential Campaign council in Rivers State.

The revocation order was contained in a letter addressed to Senator Maeba on November 2, 2022.

The letter was signed by Ochiagha Onyebuchi, the acting Director, Head of Department, Acquisition, Valuation and Compensation, Ministry of Lands and Survey, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary.

The letter was titled “Re: Allocation of Plot 20A Golf Course Layout, Old GRA Port Harcourt.” It read, “I am directed to inform you that your allocation at Plot 20A Golf Course Layout, old GRA, Port Harcourt, has been cancelled as shown on the attached Rivers State Official Gazette No. 22 Vol. 58, dated September 20, 2022.

“Please accept the warm regards of the Permanent Secretary.”

Wike has repeatedly said he would not work for Atiku Abubakar until the national Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu resigns.

The Governor has openly threatened those who decides to align with the “outside enemies of the state”and that his government will leave the outside enemy and deal with them.

The former Senator who represented the Rivers South-East District in the National Assembly in the said C of O made available to the press on Thursday shows the certificate number as 2022/0009/A803005, with file number RSL/64872. The certificate of occupancy was titled The Government of Rivers State of Nigeria — The Land Use Act Caps vol. 8 len, 2004 carried an embossed colour portrait photo of Senator Maeba.

Those who have identified with Atiku Abubakar like, that have been receiving the rough edges of the brunt of the Governor’s anger include Dr Abiye Sekibo, former Minister of Transportation, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Austin Opara, former governor of the state (now de-recognised) Sir Celestine Omehia who has been asked to refund N600m Benefits, and N97m Pension.

Also, Mega Tools, a Petrol Station of Hon. Chinyere Igwe, a serving member of the House of Representatives, was sealed with the allegation that he was involved in illegal oil bunkering activities. Igwe has dismissed the allegation stating it is a political witch-hunt by the Governor because he has fallen out of favour with him.