APC to Flag off Presidential Campaign Rally in Jos

The city of Jos, capital of Plateau state will host the flag-off rally of the APC Presidential campaign, according to a programme released by the campaign council.

The rally will take off from 15 November.

Plateau is the home state of Governor Simon Lalong, the Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council.

According to the programme, the campaign was kicked off on Tuesday 1 November, with the Town Hall meeting in Lagos between Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu and business leaders in Lagos.

More of such town hall meetings will take place before the mega rally in Kano on 11 February, 2023.

The Kano rally will draw the curtains on the campaign, as the party shifts into election planning mode.

Other highlights of the campaign are rallies in Imo on Monday 21 November, Kwara 22 Nov, Adamawa 24 Nov, Ogun 26 Nov, Enugu 26 Nov and Sokoto on 30 November.

In between the rallies are scheduled five town hall meetings, one of which will be with Interfaith groups in Abuja on 9 November.

The other town hall meetings will be between the candidate and various business and agricultural groups.

The campaign council implores party structures, party chieftains and members across the country to continue to mobilise support for the party and presidential candidate and his running mate to ensure APC wins the presidential and other down ballot elections.