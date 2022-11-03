Adebanjo replies Fasoranti: Perish the thought, I remain Afenifere leader

Ayo Adebanjo, Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere,

When young per people quarrell, they drag themselves before elders. But when old men are fighting, it becomes messier. That seems the case with Chiefs Ayo Adebanjo and Reuben Fasoranti over the leadership of Afenifere, Yoruba socio-political organisation.

Adebanjo has also said he remains the leader of Afenifere because, “he (Fasoranti) has no right to come back to assume the leadership of the organisation after he had written a letter to resign in which he stated categorically that I (Adebanjo) is now the leader.”

This came on the heels of the visit to Fasoranti in Akure last Sunday by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate. That was against the earlier position of Adbanjo who declared support for Peter Obi, Labour Party flag bearer. It was at this point int that Adebanjo’s supporters argued that Fasiranti had no right to declare support on behalf of the group since he has ceased to be the leader.

Fasoranti’s response was short and sharp, saying that leaders of the group would no longer converge on Isoya Ogbo, Ijebu home of the acting leader, Adebanjo. According to him, the meetings of the organisation will “henceforth hold in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.”

Fasoranti said Obi has not been endorsed by the group. “We have not deviated from the same principle. We still stand for the good of the people,” he said.

“I didn’t retire from the leadership of Afenifere. I was misinterpreted. I am still the leader of Afenifere. Afenifere is not endorsing Obi. We are endorsing Jagaban (Tinubu). As you can see the trend following the approval and the acceptability.

“Adebanjo cannot warn me not to welcome Tinubu. Adebanjo took a stand and I took a stand. We did not speak about Tinubu’s visit. It goes without saying that Jagaban is accepted and we approve of it. Obi has no stand in our mind at all.”

Adebanjo, in a telephone conversation with The Guardian, yesterday, said it was unfortunate that at Fasoranti’s age, he is allowing some younger elements to influence him with money and allowed himself to be dragged into this mess.

He said: “Where is that done that someone would resign for almost two years now and suddenly come back to say he wants to assume leadership? I am sorry for him. Maybe old age is affecting him. Which Constitution approves that? I am the leader of the organisation. Pa Fasoranti has no right to take any decision on behalf of Afenifere.”

Adebanjo said: “No problem. Let them hold the meetings in Akure and see the number of people that will attend. I am the leader of Afenifere. They are just trying to cause confusion and I won’t help them to do that.”