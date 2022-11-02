Asíwájú Tinubu Mourns Rev. Olumakaiye

Asíwájú Tinubu Mourns Rev. Olumakaiye

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 7:58 pm


 

Rev. Humprey Bamisebi Olumakaiye

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the family of Most Rev. Humprey Bamisebi Olumakaiye and the Christian community over his passing.

Most Rev. Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of Province 1 and Bishop of Lagos, died during the week at 53.

Asíwájú Tinubu described the death of the bishop as sad and unfortunate, while wishing him eternal rest.

In a condolence message issued by his Media Office, the APC presidential candidate said:

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of the Most Rev. Dr. Humprey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of Province I and Bishop of Lagos.

“I knew and interacted closely with Most Rev. Olumakaiye. A true man of God who evinced that divine calling each time you encountered him, his death is most unfortunate and a loss not only to the Christendom but to me and many others as well.

“He was truly committed to the service of God and humanity. He was helpful in forging good relationship between Christians, Muslims and adherents of other religions in Lagos through his gospel of tolerance, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence for which many will remember and extol him.

“I pray that Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family, relations, the Lagos diocese, members of the Archbishop’s Palace Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos, the entire Christian community and indeed all of us who knew him.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State: sends 11 names to Edo Assembly for confirmation as commissioners 5 hours ago

    CBN’s planned Naira redesign political, diversionary – Obaseki
    7 hours ago

    Ganduje, Shetima, join Sanwo-Olu’s consultations with Arewa community in Alaba Ragoll
    8 hours ago

    Tinubu-Shettima are Anti-business, says Atiku
    9 hours ago

    Fasoranti orders Afenifere meetings back from Adebanjo’s house to Akure
    12 hours ago

    Beyond the politics of endorsement
    12 hours ago

    Regional Commodity Exchanges as the Ultimate Panacea to Rural Poverty and Low Agricultural Productivity
    19 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu to private sector: ‘Only Tinubu among contenders has magic wand to turn challenges to opportunities
    21 hours ago

    2023: Crisis Looms in Akwa Ibom State as PDP orders destruction of APC billboards