Edo: Tackling Insecurity

How collaborative efforts of security agencies have resulted in the reduction of crimes, kidnapping in Edo

BY JETHRO ABILENE

Edo state occupies an integral position in Nigeria. It is a nodal state, the point of intersection of the two main arteries that connect the western and eastern parts of the country to the north. The importance of these routes to the human, economic and commercial activities of the entire country can never be overemphasized. True to its slogan, Edo is indeed the heartbeat of the nation.

Edo State has however been in the eye of the storm of insecurity, especially kidnapping and violent armed robbery, which has tainted the beauty of this all-important state. Travelling to or commuting through the state at one time was nightmarish, as kidnappers held the state hostage. Also, frequent cases of farmers/herders clashes which often take lives were recorded in three senatorial districts.

Besides the many cases of kidnapping recorded in Benin City, the State capital and other communities, hundreds of people have been abducted by kidnappers at the several flashpoints that dotted the various highways, namely, Ogbemudia Farm along the Benin/Lagos highway, Author village along the Benin/Lagos bypass, the intersection of the Benin/Auchi road at Ehor, in Uhunmwonde local government area, the Igarra/Ibilo road in Edo north and many other places. The situation seemed to defy all tactics deployed by the various security agencies in the state. The fear of the Benin bypass was the course of wisdom to travellers in the past.

In the words of the immediate past commissioner of police in the state, Philip Ogbadu, kidnapping gave the state a bad name.

The narratives have however changed for the better in recent times, the sad situation is gradually giving way to hope, as efforts of the police operatives, in collaboration with other security agencies and the local vigilante groups, are gradually yielding the desired result.

The deployment of CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu to Edo state in March 2021 marked the beginning of a noticeable improvement in the security situation in the state. While on a courtesy visit to the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Benin on 10 March 2021, Ogbadu did not only vow to crush all forms of criminality in the state, but he also boasted that victims of kidnapping in the state will henceforth be rescued within four hours. He insisted that there is no way a person could be kidnapped for weeks without being rescued.

“You cannot kidnap anybody in this state and keep him or her for four hours, if you keep the person for more than that, we will catch you and that is what we are working towards. You cannot just come and pick somebody as if he is a fowl and if we catch you, woe betides you and that is what we are aiming at. The bad sides that have been giving us bad names, are keeping eye on them; Benin-Auchi road, around Ehor, Ahor and other areas, we are putting our men on the alert so that whatever happens there, our men will be on the ground,” he boasted.

True to his boast, Ogbadu took the fight against kidnapping to the hoodlums in the respective hideouts. Most cases of kidnapping were busted within a day or two, including the celebrated case of the Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.-based Nigerian, Dennis Abuda, who was kidnapped and killed on Saturday, 29 January 2022, by his abductors. He led his men to a forest along the Benin bypass, in search of the killers.

In an interview with our correspondent, Ogbadu disclosed that his magic wand is continuity and crime prevention. He also had to dislodge disgruntled elements who served as collaborators with the kidnappers on the Benin/Auchi road axis.

Following the exit of Ogbadu on 7 March 2022, CP Abutu Yaro was deployed to take charge of the state police command. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the command, Miller Dantawaye, while introducing the new CP to the officers and men, described him as a very operational and hard-working man. “If you know you are a police officer that is not very hard working, this is the time for you to look and go elsewhere. This is because our new CP is a workaholic and a very operational man,” Dantawaye said.

The fight against crime and criminality in Edo gained more momentum under the leadership of Abutu Yaro. The collaborative effort with other sister security agencies and local vigilante groups resulted in intensive policing of the notorious Benin-Ekpoma highway and other flash points across the state. Although there is still much to be done in securing the state, it could be said that the people of Edo have experienced some respite from kidnappers, especially on the notorious Benin/Auchi road.

While addressing members of the civil society organizations (CSOs), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and other relevant stakeholders in the state on Saturday, 13 August 2022, Abutu Yaro boldly said: “I can confidently attest that in the past 90 days, the roads between Benin and Ekpoma has never witnessed the kidnapping. I can equally attest that in the last 120 days, we had only one kidnapping attempt in Benin Lagos expressway at Ogbemudia Farm and which the police reacted totally and effectively rescued the victim and gave the kidnappers a tough firing experience.” He attributed the success to the availability of logistics provided by the state government to the command in combating crime.

Besides the fight against violent armed robbery and kidnapping, another area in the state police command has recorded success is the unrelenting fight against cultism. Rivalry and dangerous clashes among cult factions have resulted in the death of many of their members. But police operatives in the state have continued to raid their dark spots in the state, leading to the arrest of many it them.

It is hoped that while operatives of the various security agencies and other stakeholders take the fight against crimes in the state to the next level, every other stakeholder, including the government and the citizens, will continue to give them the support and impetus to carry on.