Ecobank Hosts Kelechi Amadi’s ‘Amazing Nigeria’ Photo Exhibition

One of Nigeria’s foremost photo-storytellers, Kelechi Amadi-Obi in partnership with The Macallan is organizing a photography exhibition themed “Amazing Nigeria”. The exhibition which holds between October 28 to Sunday, November 6 is being hosted by Ecobank at its sprawling head office complex, Ecobank Pan-African Centre, (EPAC), on the highbrow Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Kelechi, the 10 days exhibition will focus essentially on Nigeria and her diversity in arts, culture and more importantly, the ingenuity of her creatives, adding that it would also capture the beauty and scenes in Nigeria including iconic buildings, monuments, landscapes, rainforest, caves, stones, rocks, waterfalls and more.

He explained that the exhibition which promises to be captivating will involve public and private viewing by art lovers, creatives and students on excursion. Stressing that “Throughout the exhibition, visitors will be taken on a tour of the resplendence of Nigeria, through my lens, talent, and belief in our nation’s greatness. Together, we will behold breathtaking images of our dear country, from landscape to lore, inspiring us to the lofty heights we are confident Nigeria can attain.”

The ace photographer thanked Ecobank for supporting his project and the photography industry in Nigeria. He recalled this year’s World Photography Day on August 19th, where Ecobank hosted a highly successful ‘Photo Walk’ as part of the Photography, Arts and Design Exhibition (PADE) to mark the event. He advised members of the public to visit http://www.kelechiamadiobi.com for schedule of events for the exhibition as well as his other works.

Kelechi Amadi-Obi, a seasoned fine artist has over the years entertained the world with his globally acclaimed commercial and artistic photographs. His skills are rare and his clientele, the preserve of the accomplished.

The Ecobank Pan African Centre is a place where the Bank celebrates creativity and entrepreneurship and it has played host to many high-profile events such as: Future Face Africa, Adire Lagos Experience, Photography Arts and Design Exhibition, Fintech Breakfast Series, Annual Women Directors’ Conference, Insurance Meets Tech and host of others since the building was commissioned a year ago.