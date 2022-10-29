Dabiri-Erewa Hails Appointment of Madu, Banjoko, Ufodike into Canada’s Cabinet

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, OON, has congratulated three Nigerians, Mr Kaycee Madu, Mr Akolisa Ufodike and Mrs Funke Banjoko on their respective recent appointments into Canada cabinet.

Mr Kaycee Madu has been appointed as Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions, Mr Akolisa Ufodike appointed as Deputy Minister at Alberta’s Ministry of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism while Mrs Funke Banjoko became the first black woman to be elected into the Regional Municipality of Wood Bufallo government, Mc Murray, Alberta, Canada, respectively.

In the message of felicitations to the trio, Dabiri-Erewa described their appointments as, ” heart warming and a thing of pride”. She added that, “this is an eloquent testimony to the resilience, hard work and dedication of Nigerians wherever they find themselves “.

The NIDCOM boss noted that Nigerians are breaking the glass ceiling globally and especially in Canada which has been a stream of successes and winnings.

Recalled that only recently, Ayo Owodunni was elected City Counsellor in Kitchner, Ontario Canada and Khadija Mamudu-Haliru got elected as Counsellor Ingersoll of Ontario County, Canada.

Dabiri-Erewa wished them the best in their respective national assignments, urging them not to let the country down in the discharge of their duties.