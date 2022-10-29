Dabiri-Erewa Hails Appointment of Madu, Banjoko, Ufodike into Canada’s Cabinet

Dabiri-Erewa Hails Appointment of Madu, Banjoko, Ufodike into Canada’s Cabinet

Saturday, October 29, 2022 1:27 pm


Mr Kaycee Madu, Mrs Funke Banjoko, Mr Akolisa Ufodike

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, OON, has congratulated three Nigerians, Mr Kaycee Madu, Mr Akolisa Ufodike and Mrs Funke Banjoko on their respective recent appointments into Canada cabinet.

Mr Kaycee Madu has been appointed as Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions, Mr Akolisa Ufodike appointed as Deputy Minister at Alberta’s Ministry of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism while Mrs Funke Banjoko became the first black woman to be elected into the Regional Municipality of Wood Bufallo government, Mc Murray, Alberta, Canada, respectively.

In the message of felicitations to the trio, Dabiri-Erewa described their appointments as, ” heart warming and a thing of pride”. She added that, “this is an eloquent testimony to the resilience, hard work and dedication of Nigerians wherever they find themselves “.

The NIDCOM boss noted that Nigerians are breaking the glass ceiling globally and especially in Canada which has been a stream of successes and winnings.

Recalled that only recently, Ayo Owodunni was elected City Counsellor in Kitchner, Ontario Canada and Khadija Mamudu-Haliru got elected as Counsellor Ingersoll of Ontario County, Canada.

Dabiri-Erewa wished them the best in their respective national assignments, urging them not to let the country down in the discharge of their duties.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Tinubu to present his manifesto to Afenifere leaders later today
    4 hours ago

    Professor David Olu Olagoke Dies at 88
    10 hours ago

    Abductors of Adigun Agbaje, former UI Deputy V.C, ask for N50m
    13 hours ago

    Ecobank Hosts Kelechi Amadi’s ‘Amazing Nigeria’ Photo Exhibition
    14 hours ago

    2023: Asíwájú Tinubu and The North
    16 hours ago

    Unity Bank Declares N2.2 Billion Profit in Q3/2022, Grows Gross Earnings by 17%
    16 hours ago

    2022 Q3 Unaudited Results Released By GTCO Plc
    16 hours ago

    How FG will generate 21 million jobs by 2025