Nigerian Customs, FOU Zone ‘B’, Collects N690.8M in 2 Months

°Hands over 70 parcels of Cannabis Sativa to NDLEA

Esther Komolafe

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, has recorded 132 seizures with the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N690. 8 million from 25 August 2022 to 27 October 2022 at various locations within the Zone.

In the briefing that was released to the media the Area Controller, Comptroller Albashir Hamisu disclosed that 749 Bags of 50Kg Foreign Parboiled rice, 758 Bales & sacks of Foreign Second-Hand clothing, 533 cartons of Foreign Spaghetti & Macaroni, 473 Cartons of Foreign Pharmaceuticals, 245 pieces of Used tyres, 221 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 116 cartons of Foreign Female Shoes were arrested and seized.

“Other items include 20 Units of Used imported Vehicles, 4 means of conveyance, 65 Bags of 25Kg Foreign Parboiled Rice, 14 Cartons of foreign body cream, 8 sacks of foreign used shoes, 9 bales of Foreign Second Hand Bags, 12 cartons of Foreign cigarettes & Tobacco snuff, 59x5Litres Foreign Vegetable Oil, 10x25litres Foreign Vegetable Oil and 70 parcels of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana).”

The Seized Cars

In the same vein, Comptroller Hamisu in the same psc(+) handed over the arrested 70 parcels of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) to the representative of the Commander NDLEA Kaduna, Assistant Commander of Narcotics (ACN) Ado Ali Kubau in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration.

The CAC Handed Over the Seized Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana)

After being taken over, the representative of Commander CAN AA Kubau commended the Unit for its zeal and commitment despite the technicalities and complexity of arresting drugs of this nature.

The Comptroller in his response attributed the success of the Unit to the sharing of intelligence by other sister agencies and effective performance management. “ I enjoined the good citizens to volunteer

information to stem the menace of smuggling in Nigeria,” he said.

He concluded by appreciating the Fourth Realm of the Estate for their determination in disseminating the efforts of the Service in an anti-smuggling drive.