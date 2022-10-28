Diasporans for PDP welcomes Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to US

The leadership of Diasporans for PDP has released a message welcoming the presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and his entourage who have just arrived in the United States of America for a scheduled visit.

As contained in a statement signed by Chidi Igwe, PhD, National Publicity Secretary, Diasporans for PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his entourage arrived in the US on Thursday for a short visit. While in the US, they will be attending scheduled meetings in Washington DC. They will be meeting with Nigerian business leaders.

Most importantly, they will be attending the PDP Diaspora Summit in Houston, Texas, organized by Diasporans for PDP. The summit will be held at Hilton Houston Westchase, 9999 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, USA, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.

“We are happy that His Excellency and his entourage arrived safely in the United States. We look forward to hosting them in Houston this weekend,” said Honourable Mrs. Victoria Pamugo, Founder and National Chair of Diasporans for PDP.

According to Hon. Pamugo, one of the key highlights of the PDP Diaspora Summit in Houston will be the official endorsement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the organization.

“It will also be a great opportunity for Nigerians and diaspora members of PDP to hear directly from our party leaders about Atiku’s five-point agenda and how he will create a secure, strong and prosperous Nigeria when he takes over next year from the current incompetent leaders of the All Progressives Congress,” Hon. Pamugo said.

Diasporans for PDP is a United States-based and registered non-governmental organization with membership including but not limited to Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

It is not a branch of any other organization anywhere in the world. They are lovers and members of the PDP, united by their desire to help PDP succeed in elections in Nigeria.

For more information or questions about the organization or the PDP Diaspora Summit, please visit: diasporansforpdp.com.