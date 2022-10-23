Oba of Benin to Obaseki: ‘Na your face be this?’

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday urged the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, to keep in touch more regularly in the palace.

This was contained in a statement released to the press on Sunday, by Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the chief press secretary to Oba Ewuare II.

The revered Monarch who expressed surprise over the presence at his palace on Saturday, said he was always happy to welcome them to his palace.

Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu, were part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s delegation that accompanied the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on a courtesy visit to the king.

The statement disclosed that “Oba Ewuare II, his Chiefs and members of the Benin Royal family were glad to have Governor Obaseki in their midst on the occasion after a long time.

“He wondered why the Governor seldom visit his palace and advised the Governor and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu to keep in touch with the Palace.

“He particularly acknowledged the congratulatory letter sent to him by the deputy governor on the national merit award of CFR that was recently conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The Benin monarch stated that he was pleased with the last paragraph of the letter where Shaibu referred to him as his ‘loyal son and subject,’ stressing that he is glad to welcome him to his palace.

“Our dear Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu who I usually address as my son, I got your letter congratulating me for the CFR award. And I also want to state that I am happy to receive the letter where he referred to in the last paragraph that ‘I am your loyal son and subject.’

“I thank you very much. As you are here, I am also glad to welcome you (Shaibu) back as my son.

“We are also glad to have the Governor in our midst today [Saturday], after a long time. As they would say, ‘Na your face be this? Perhaps, we are going to see more and the face of my son here, the deputy governor,” the Oba Ewuare said.