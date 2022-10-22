Lekki: Buhari Unveils Pinnacle Oil’s 40-Km Sub-sea Pipeline, Storage Facilities Today

Lekki: Buhari Unveils Pinnacle Oil’s 40-Km Sub-sea Pipeline, Storage Facilities Today

Saturday, October 22, 2022 9:51 am


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

The groundbreaking and unveiling of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Facilities in Lekki, Lagos State will be performed today by President Muhammadu Buhari.

These are Pinnacle’s Intake and Offtake (SPM and CBM) facilities, 40- kilometre Sub-sea pipeline network and 300 million-litre petroleum storage tank at the company’s Free
Trade Zone Terminal, Lagos State.

In an advertisement published on Friday, the management of the company wrote: “Your Excellency, your presence at the launch of the largest Terminal in West Africa is a great honour to us…”

Pinnacle is an Indigenous Oil and Gas Company active across the entire downstream value chain, with emphasis on the petroleum trading, marketing, distribution and retail segments of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Sector.

The company was founded in 2004 with Headquarters in Lagos, one of Africa’s largest business hubs.

Pinnacle-oil-and-gas

It boasts on its website: “Our performance within the sector has resulted in significant growth in market share and customers…

We offer one of the largest offshore liquid bulk terminals (SPM/CBM) in Africa to provide efficient discharge ofan  products for operators, complemented by world class storage faworld-classd retail outlets/channels in all six geopolitical zones in Nigeria. We continually develop strategic infrastructure to facilitate the operational efficiency of our integrated bouquet of services.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Oyebanji holds town hall meetings over 2023 budget
    Apostle Johnson Suleman has narrates how he survived attacked by yet to be identified gunmen who nevertheless succeeded in killing four policemen and four other persons in his convoy on Friday. 1 hour ago

    Controversy trails attack on Apostle Suleman, Police withdraw DPO for debriefing
    Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 7 hours ago

    As Youths Walk for Tinubu, LASTMA Issues Traffic Advisory in Lagos
    8 hours ago

    Polaris Bank announces a new core investor
    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State: sends 11 names to Edo Assembly for confirmation as commissioners 9 hours ago

    Governance to take backseat for Atiku’s campaign – Obaseki
    Apostle Johnson Suleman has narrates how he survived attacked by yet to be identified gunmen who nevertheless succeeded in killing four policemen and four other persons in his convoy on Friday. 20 hours ago

    Apostle Suleman: How I was attacked by gunmen
    24 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Future is Safer in Our Hands, Buhari Declares as Tinubu Begins Campaign, Unveils Action Plan
    1 day ago

    Championing rule of law at home and criminality abroad