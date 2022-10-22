Lekki: Buhari Unveils Pinnacle Oil’s 40-Km Sub-sea Pipeline, Storage Facilities Today

The groundbreaking and unveiling of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Facilities in Lekki, Lagos State will be performed today by President Muhammadu Buhari.

These are Pinnacle’s Intake and Offtake (SPM and CBM) facilities, 40- kilometre Sub-sea pipeline network and 300 million-litre petroleum storage tank at the company’s Free

Trade Zone Terminal, Lagos State.

In an advertisement published on Friday, the management of the company wrote: “Your Excellency, your presence at the launch of the largest Terminal in West Africa is a great honour to us…”

Pinnacle is an Indigenous Oil and Gas Company active across the entire downstream value chain, with emphasis on the petroleum trading, marketing, distribution and retail segments of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Sector.

The company was founded in 2004 with Headquarters in Lagos, one of Africa’s largest business hubs.

It boasts on its website: “Our performance within the sector has resulted in significant growth in market share and customers…

We offer one of the largest offshore liquid bulk terminals (SPM/CBM) in Africa to provide efficient discharge ofan products for operators, complemented by world class storage faworld-classd retail outlets/channels in all six geopolitical zones in Nigeria. We continually develop strategic infrastructure to facilitate the operational efficiency of our integrated bouquet of services.”