Ronaldo: pledges loyalty to Man Utd, says he is ready to fight for club

By Nehru Odeh

Amidst talks of his leaving Manchester United because of the club’s inability to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season, five times Ballon D’or winner Christian Ronaldo has pledged loyalty to the club, saying he will continue to do his best for the club to make it succeed.

Ronaldo made this known via a piece he posted on several social media platforms on Thursday 20 October. “Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again,” he said.

That indeed was the conclusion of the piece he penned in apparent reaction to the controversy that trailed his walking out of the bench before the end of the match between Manchester United and Tottenham, which Man Utd won 2-0 last weekend. As a result of that he has been left out of the match between Manchester United and Chelsea this Saturday. The management of the team made this known via a terse statement.

However, Ronaldo has taken it in his strides: “As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process.

“I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again,” he maintained.