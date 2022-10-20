Union Bank and MobiHealth International Announce Partnership

Union Bank of Nigeria “Union Bank” has announced the first banking partnership with globally recognised telehealth services company Mobihealth International “Mobihealth” during a signing ceremony held at the United States Embassy in Abuja today.

Mobihealth’s mission ‘to provide everyone with timely access to quality and affordable healthcare and healthcare providers from all over the world,’ has garnered international accolades and awards for the company and its founder Dr. Funmi Adewara, including recognition from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The company has also raised significant funding including a $1 million (USD) grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) which was also announced in Abuja.

Speaking on this exclusive banking partnership with Mobihealth, Mr. Mudassir Amray, Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank said:

“Mobihealth’s slate of round-the-clock digital medical solutions including telehealth and other healthcare-related services provides a unique opportunity for Union Bank to deliver on our vision to be a trusted partner for our customers as we look beyond traditional banking services to deliver more value, leveraging technology and digital platforms. We are excited that the exclusive partnership with Mobihealth will bring this innovation to our customers while also addressing a fundamental and critical need with access to improved and affordable healthcare.”

Dr. Funmi Adewara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mobihealth said:

“The prospect of scaling Mobihealth’s services to millions of Nigerians through this partnership with Union Bank is exciting and has the potential to be a game changer. We hope that having access to timely and affordable healthcare will fulfil the popular saying ‘health is wealth’ for over six million Union Bank customers and is a great step in the effort to build a healthier nation and continent.

This partnership is part of Union Bank’s commitment to enabling success for its customers.By leveraging Mobihealth’s solutions to deliver real-time, enhanced telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions geared towards providing affordable, all-inclusive clinic experiences, the Bank aims to expand access to high-quality and convenient healthcare services for its customers at discounted rates.

This partnership will also include physical access points for telehealth consultations in select Union Bank branches nationwide.

Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions. The Bank is a trusted and recognizable brand, with an extensive network of over 300 branches across Nigeria.

The Bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients including current, savings and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing and trade finance. The Bank also offers its customers convenient electronic banking channels and products including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Debit Cards, ATMs and POS Systems.