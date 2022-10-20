Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore docked for alleged $100,000 fraud

Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore docked for alleged $100,000 fraud

Thursday, October 20, 2022 4:05 pm


Former Attorney-General of Lagos State, Olasupo Shasore: Docked on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of $100, 000(One Hundred Thousand Dollars

Former Attorney-General of Lagos State, Olasupo Shasore: Docked on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of $100, 000(One Hundred Thousand Dollars

The Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, arraigned a former Attorney-General of Lagos State, Olasupo Shasore, SAN on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of $100, 000(One Hundred Thousand Dollars) before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Olasupo Shasore, SAN, on or about the 18th day of November, 2014 in Lagos, allegedly induced one Olufolakemi Adelore to commit an offence to wit; accepting cash payment of the sum of US100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) without going through a financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law.

The offence is contrary to Section 78(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16(6) of the same Act.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Ibeju Lekki International Airport is a Real Estate Opportunity – Gasvine Boss
    UK Prime Minister Liz Truss 2 hours ago

    Liz Truss announces resignation as British prime minister
    3 hours ago

    Union Bank and MobiHealth International Announce Partnership
    5 hours ago

    Stefan Dercon, ‘Elite Bargain’: Can the Nigerian Ruling Class Be Born Again?
    6 hours ago

    FUTA Students Begin Lectures on Monday, October 24,2022
    7 hours ago

    Amaechi, Rivers APC, welcome Wike’s Presidential Award
    Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 19 hours ago

    Why Lagos-Ibadan expressway is suffering delay – Fashola
    20 hours ago

    Ekiti Assembly Speaker, Afuye dies of cardiac arrest at 66