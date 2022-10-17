Gree Launches Three New Air Conditioners, Offers After-Sales Back Up

By Daniels Ekugo

Choice International Group (CIG), has reiterated that it offers solid after-sales back-up for all Gree air conditioners sold in Nigeria as it unveiled three new Gree air-conditioner models for the Nigerian market.

The three state of the art air conditioning models were unveiled at an impressive ceremony held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The air conditioning models named G-tech, Minty and Kimbe II, were unveiled by a joint team of CIG and Gree officials to the delight of customers, dealers, distributors, the media and the general public.

Making a presentation of the products, Mr. Chibuzor Ogunka, GM, CIG E-Home Co. Ltd, stated that the products were introduced into the market to satisfy the demands of customers.

The G-tech air-conditioner provides a 3D spiral external air supply technology as well as a WIFI smart control and a water-electricity separation technology, among other mouth-watering features. It comes in 1HP/1.5HP.

Gree Minty, which comes in 1HP/1.5HP, uses the R-32 refrigerant, which reduces electricity consumption up to about 10%. Its purification system is top notch.

The Gree Kimbe II, just like other models, uses the R-32 refrigerant, with an elegant body and is offered in 3HP. The air conditioner also has a detachable air outlet for easy cleaning.

Also speaking, Mr. Jubril Arogundade, Group Head, Communications & GM Commercial, CIG Motors, revealed that Gree, which is an internationally renowned air conditioner manufacturer, makes two out of every three Air conditioners manufactured in the world, even as his company is on the verge of introducing an app to assist customers easily locate technicians close to their locations.

The products, which can be self-serviced, come with 3-level purification system from air-pollutants and bacteria, and CIG offers three years warranty to customers as well as technical and marketing support to all of its distributors and dealers nationwide.

CIG has been distributing Gree Commercial and Residential air conditioners in Nigeria for the past 8 years, just as it has trained local technicians across the country referred to as Cool Men.

The company currently has nation-wide distributors and dealers and aims to have distributors in every state of the country. Interestingly, some prospective participants at the event immediately signed up as dealers and distributors in order to take advantage of the high returns on investments dealing in Gree products.

Gree air conditioners have over the years been known for their efficiency and the products are currently being used in different homes as well as some reputable corporate organisations like Dangote, Lekki Deep Seaport and Railway stations among others across the country.

The launch event was witnessed by the Vice President of CIG, Mr. Ben Ma, top officials of Gree, and other relevant stakeholders in the air conditioning industry.