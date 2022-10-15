Video/photos: First Aircraft Lands in Ekiti

Saturday, October 15, 2022 1:36 pm


Ekiti International Cargo and Passanger Airport

Today, Governor Kayode Fayemi and Honourable Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Serika were present when the first aircraft landed at Ekiti International Cargo and Passanger Airport.

The video:

 

It was part of the events marking the official commissioning of the airport by Serika.

At the ocassion, Serika said, “The essence of the airport is to connect the people of Ekiti to their fortune and future, their market, and their heritage to the international market”.

“One long road, lead to nowhere, but a long runway lead to everywhere.
Around the world, there are one nation-state like Singapore that has become the centre of aviation in the world. Let Ekiti own this airport and connect to tourism, agriculture and education potentials of Ekiti State.”

See more photos:

 

