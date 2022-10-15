BoT meeting outcome: Why road to peace in PDP is still far

There is the time-worn aphorism that a house that is divided against itself cannot stand. This is worse when enemy forces are at the gate. That is exactly the case with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which is being torn into shreds by schism between the Nyseome Wike camp, on the one hand and Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, on the other. In other words, a meeting that ought to resolve the problem failed abysmally.

Below is the resolution of Resolutions of the Board of Trustees (BoT)’s Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dated October 14, 2022. What is clear here is that, the party gave a short shrift to the knotty issue between Wike and Atiku – Iyorchia Ayu’s resignation.

1. The BoT called on all Party Leaders and persons close to them to desist forthwith from making further inflammatory remarks or press interviews.

2. Called on the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum to convene a meeting of the forum without further delay.

3. Called on all leaders of the Party to match words with action and where commitments are made to unconditionally fulfill same.

4. Urged the National Chairman as an eminent leader, to give a firm assurance that he will resign his position after the 2023 election. In the same vein, the BoT Chairman has been authorized to offer apologies on behalf of all members who feel maligned or aggrieved by the public statements made by its members nationwide that has sharpened the current division in the Party.

5. The BoT also called on the Presidential Candidate to review its membership of the Presidential Campaign Council, and other advisory appointments to make it all inclusive.

6. Finally, the BoT will refer some of these recommendations for noting and appropriate action to NEC of the Party in due course.

Signed:

H/E. Sen Adolphus Wabara, Ph.D,

Chairman, Board of Trustees (PDP)