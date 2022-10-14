ASUU holds meeting Thursday night, to announce end strike today

An all-night meeting was held on Thursday till the wee hours of Friday by the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) study the compromise reached with House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and to take a decision on the eight-month-old strike embarked upon by its members.

The meeting took place at the University of Abuja.

Feelers that came out of the meeting had it that while a majority wanted the court order that ASUU should suspend it strike must be obeyed, others wanted to continue because once beaten, twice shy and once ambushed, twice wary .

However, a final decision will be announced later today to suspend the strike along with the preference of the majority of ASUU state chapters.

Nigerian lecturers started their strike on February 14, over government’s failure to honour the agreement signed in 2020 at the end of their strike that lasted for 10 months.