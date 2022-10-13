Gasvine Properties Visits Motherless Baby Home, Educates Students on Personal Hygiene

As part of the activities earmarked to celebrate the Nigeria Independence, Gasvine Properties, the leading indigenous real estate company in Nigeria, paid visits to a motherless baby home in Ajao Estate, within the Isolo local government area and two schools in the Ejigbo local government area of Lagos state. ESV Dr Oziele Godwin, the managing director and chief executive informed the press in a news release.

The motherless baby home visited by the property company is Hope for All Foundation Children Home, Ajao estate, and Ejigbo Senior and Junior High School are the schools that were earmarked to benefit from the 2022 independence celebration CSR programme.

*Watch the video below:

Speaking at the gift presentation at the motherless baby home, Ijeoma Oziele the executive director of Gasvine Properties said, they were glad to be there to put smiles on the faces of the children. She said they wanted the children to understand that they are loved and that is why they came to present them with gifts. Among the gifts given out are parks of Indomie, toiletries, and bags of rice among others.

The head of operation, Ukwu Augusta was appreciative of the kind gesture. She represented the founder to accept the gifts as the founder, Nzelu Chioma was unavoidably absent.

The students of Ejigbo junior and senior high equally benefited from the independence celebration package of Gasvine properties. Their package included: an instructive hygiene sensitization talk and several gift items ranging from toothpaste, and toothbrushes to sanitary pads for the girls.

Speaking at the occasion is one of the branch managers of Gasvineproperties: Samuel Adesina who said the initiative was the organisation’s way of giving back to society and a way they thought was wise to add value to the leaders of tomorrow.

He advised the students to take care of their oral and dental hygiene, he emphasized that cleanliness is next to godliness and as leaders, they are expected to be neat.

Ann Jaja spoke to the girls about the need to take care of their menstrual and genital hygiene. She emphasized the need to constantly change their sanitary products and to wash their hands before and after tampons, pads or any other sanitary products. She educated them on how to avoid infections and the need to use mild soap and water in ensuring a clean vulva. Once a day is enough she explained. She advised the boys to clean their genitals too. For the boys with an uncircumcised penis, she advised them to clean properly by gently pulling back the foreskin and washing underneath it with warm water and soap. The students were responsive and elated at the gifts.

The principals of both schools were appreciative of the effort. They were glad that gifts were not just jumped on the students, the education was vital and very instructive as well.