Somali forces kill over 200 al-Shabab militants in central region

Somali forces kill over 200 al-Shabab militants in central region

Monday, October 10, 2022 3:39 pm


Al-shabab militias

Al-shabab militias

Somali National Army (SNA) said on Monday that its forces killed more than 200 al-Shabab militants during an operation conducted on Sunday in Bulaburte district of central Somalia.

According to the state-owned media, the militants were planning to block the road between Beledweyne and Bulaburde district and stage an attack but the forces received intelligence in time and foiled the attack.

“Their intention was to block the road between Bula-burde and Beledweyne towns.

“But they made a miscalculation, and ended up in fire,” the Somali news agency reported.

The Somali forces backed by pro-government militia have liberated more than 40 villages and killed more than 500 al-Shabab militants in the past three weeks in operations in central Somalia.

The militant group has lost ground to the Somali government and African Union troops in recent months but still controls some territory in southern and central Somalia. (Xinhua/NAN)

YEE

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Dont Link Us With Kogi Assembly Fire Outbreak- Dangote Industries
    Governor Dave Umahi 2 hours ago

    Umahi: Impunity, falsehood and denials as governance
    2 hours ago

    Aregbesola Seeks Release Of 30% Inmates To Reduce Prison Congestion
    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus: 2 hours ago

    More than 116m people living with mental health conditions in Africa – WHO
    The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday decided to award the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig “for research on banks and financial crises.” 3 hours ago

    3 economists share 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics
    3 hours ago

    Rufai Oseni: Let us interrogate the numbers
    3 hours ago

    Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu and Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
    4 hours ago

    How Tompolo bust underwater oil theft pipe, arrested illegal ship