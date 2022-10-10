Fire guts Kogi Assembly

Fire guts Kogi Assembly

Monday, October 10, 2022 1:39 pm


Kogi Assembly

The Kogi State House of Assembly has been gutted by fire
The cause of the fire incident has not been known as at the time of filing this report on Monday morning.
It was gathered that the assembly gallery was completely burnt to ashes.
The fire incident started at about 8am on Monday.
The speaker of the House Prince Mathew Kolawole while speaking to journalists at the assembly complex said the house will allow security agencies to investigate the incident.
He, however, said this will not stop the assembly from performing it’s duty as the resolution of the house concerning Dangote cement PLC stands.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Dont Link Us With Kogi Assembly Fire Outbreak- Dangote Industries
    Governor Dave Umahi 2 hours ago

    Umahi: Impunity, falsehood and denials as governance
    2 hours ago

    Aregbesola Seeks Release Of 30% Inmates To Reduce Prison Congestion
    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus: 2 hours ago

    More than 116m people living with mental health conditions in Africa – WHO
    The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday decided to award the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig “for research on banks and financial crises.” 3 hours ago

    3 economists share 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics
    3 hours ago

    Rufai Oseni: Let us interrogate the numbers
    3 hours ago

    Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu and Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
    Al-shabab militias 3 hours ago

    Somali forces kill over 200 al-Shabab militants in central region