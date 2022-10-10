Fire guts Kogi Assembly

The Kogi State House of Assembly has been gutted by fire

The cause of the fire incident has not been known as at the time of filing this report on Monday morning.

It was gathered that the assembly gallery was completely burnt to ashes.

The fire incident started at about 8am on Monday.

The speaker of the House Prince Mathew Kolawole while speaking to journalists at the assembly complex said the house will allow security agencies to investigate the incident.

He, however, said this will not stop the assembly from performing it’s duty as the resolution of the house concerning Dangote cement PLC stands.