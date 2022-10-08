“Our Rights, Our Future” says AHF Nigeria on International Day of the Girl Child!

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Nigeria, with her partner, Strong Enough Girls Empowerment Initiative (SEGEI) will engage critical stakeholders such as the Ministries of Education, Health and Women Affairs.The FCT Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Secondary Education Board (SEB), National Teachers Institute,with the School Based Management Committees (SBMCs); in an impactful conversation with students (especially girls), about gaps and needs as it relates to Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) also known as Family Life and HIV/AIDS Education (FLHE) in Nigeria. We are hopeful that CSE/FLHE can be taught comprehensively and effectively while we address the challenges hindering itseffective delivery to young people.

The event takes place at the Lightway Academy, Wuse, Abuja, on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, by 9:AM prompt. Free sanitary pads will be distributed at the ceremony.

As contained in an statement by AHF: “International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC) 2022 has arrived! AIDS Healthcare Foundation – NIGERIA invites you to join us for “Our Rights, Our Future”-themedevents that will educate and empower girls to succeed by taking control of their health!

At least129 million girls worldwideare not attending school, an issue exacerbated by inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products and facilities.COVID-19 lockdowns also caused higher rates of gender-based violence, while teenage pregnancies skyrocketed during the pandemic. In sub-Saharan Africa, six in seven new HIV infections among adolescents aged 15–19 years are among girls, andgirls and young women aged 15–24 years are twice as likely to be living with HIV than young men.

IDGC is observed annually on October 11 to promote girls’ rights and bring awareness to the challenges they face. This IDGC, AHF country teams will hold“Our Rights, Our Future” events around the world to bring girls togetherthrough fun, educational and empowering sessions. Advocates will addressmenstrual health management, age-appropriate comprehensive sexual education, staying in school, avoiding unplanned pregnancy, building self-confidence, and many other vital issues for girls and their health.

“Age-appropriate access to comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) empowers youth with the knowledge, tools and skills needed for informed and responsible healthy choices and in that regard it is our duty to ensure that our youths can access age-appropriate, comprehensive sexual education for their health, dignity and wellbeing” said Dr. Echey Ijezie, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director.

“Girls and young women are disproportionately affected by HIV and many other issues surrounding public health, which is why AHF is committed to working harder than ever to help ensure they have every opportunity to thrivewith the help of programs like Girls Act,” said Terri Ford, Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy for AHF. “On theInternational Day of the Girl Child, we stand with girls worldwide by holding ‘Our Rights, Our Future’ events. Wealso urge governments and stakeholders to implement policies and programs that will even the playing field for young women and girls by ensuring equal access to quality health care, education, and economic opportunities. Girls deserve the chance to succeed—and IDGC 2022 is the perfect commemoration to give them the empowerment tools they need to take charge of their health and meet their full potential!”

AHF launched the successful Girls Act program in Africa in 2016, which has expanded to 33 countries across Africa, Latin America, Asia and Europe. Learn more about the program by watching atouching documentary that follows several Girls Act members and shows how they thrive and bravely win their battles against HIV.

“When I go to Safe Space, I know my rights,” said Phylis, a 16-year-old from Kenya who was featured in the Girls Act documentary.“I have a right to name; I have a right to live; I have a right to health; and I have a right to education. Safe Space and Girls Act has made me feel comfortable and to value myself.”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1.6 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare/”