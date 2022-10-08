Ortom tells Ayu: Why you need to resign now

Ortom tells Ayu: Why you need to resign now

Saturday, October 8, 2022


Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has advised embattled party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign, a statement that tends to deepen in crisis in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. To Ortom, Ayu will be fulfilling his vow as a honorable man if he throws in the towel now.

It was a veiled reference to the promise by immediately after he emerged chairman that he would resign “ if a northern candidate emerges as presidential flag bearer.”

Ortom said this during the Executive Council meeting in Government House Makurdi at the weekend. This has been the same refrain by Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State.

The Governor said: ” Ayu told the whole world that if a northern candidate emerges he will resign. So where is the honour now to continue in office?

“If you don’t want to resign beg for pardon. But it is not enough to say your tenure is four years and you won’t resign as you said it yourself “

